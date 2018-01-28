Make your own bon bons!

Dark Chocolate & Grand Marnier Truffles

32 oz heavy cream

4 oz Grand Marnier liquor

1 ea teaspoon orange zest

Place all wet ingredients including zest into a pot

Bring to a light boil

40 oz. High-quality dark chocolate

8 oz. Reserve this chocolate to roll truffles at finishing stage

4 oz. Dark chocolate cocoa powder

Place chocolate into stainless steel bowl

Pour boiled cream over chocolate whisk in until dissolved

2 oz. Cubed High-quality butter

Add butter chunks into chocolate mix & burr mix until smooth

Pour into plastic or glass dish let cool then scoop into balls. Place on tray to firm up.

Melt the 8 oz. chocolate to roll truffles in hands, then roll into balls.

Dark Chocolate Coco Powder

Place on Pan with parchment or non-stick paper

Truffles will hold up to 5-7 days at cool room temperature in a closed container

Tanzanian Dark Chocolate & Lime Truffles

32 oz. 40% heavy Cream

3 Teaspoons. lime zest

3 oz. Licor “43” (vanilla flavored liquor)

Place all wet ingredients including zest into a pot

Bring to a light boil

40 oz. Tanzanian dark chocolate

8 oz. Reserve this chocolate to roll truffles at finishing stage

Place chocolate into stainless steel bowl

Pour boiled cream over chocolate

Whisk in until dissolved

2 oz. Cubed High Quality Butter

Add into chocolate mix & Burr mix until smooth

Pour into Plastic or Glass dish let cool then scoop into balls Place on tray to firm up.

Melt the 8 oz. chocolate to roll truffles in hands

Place on Pan with parchment or non-stick paper

Truffles will hold up to 5-7 days at cool room temperature in a closed airtight container

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.