Make your own bon bons!

By Laura Lollman, Content Producer
Dark Chocolate & Grand Marnier Truffles

32 oz heavy cream

4 oz Grand Marnier liquor 

1 ea teaspoon orange zest 

  • Place all wet ingredients including zest into a pot 
  • Bring to a light boil

40 oz. High-quality dark chocolate

8 oz. Reserve this chocolate to roll truffles at finishing stage

4 oz. Dark chocolate cocoa powder

  • Place chocolate into stainless steel bowl
  • Pour boiled cream over chocolate whisk in until dissolved

2 oz. Cubed High-quality butter

  •  Add butter chunks into chocolate mix & burr mix until  smooth 
  • Pour into plastic or glass dish let cool then scoop into balls. Place on tray to firm up.
  • Melt the 8 oz. chocolate to roll truffles in hands, then roll into balls.

Dark Chocolate Coco Powder  

  • Place on Pan with parchment or non-stick paper
  • Truffles will hold up to 5-7 days at cool room temperature in a closed container

Tanzanian Dark Chocolate & Lime Truffles

32 oz. 40% heavy Cream

3 Teaspoons. lime zest

3 oz. Licor “43”  (vanilla flavored liquor) 

  • Place all wet ingredients including zest into a pot 
  • Bring to a light boil

40 oz. Tanzanian dark chocolate

8 oz. Reserve this chocolate to roll truffles at finishing stage

  • Place chocolate into stainless steel bowl
  • Pour boiled cream over chocolate 
  • Whisk in until dissolved

2 oz. Cubed High Quality Butter

  • Add into chocolate mix & Burr mix until smooth 
  • Pour into Plastic or Glass dish let cool then scoop into balls Place on tray to firm up.
  • Melt the 8 oz. chocolate to roll truffles in hands 
  • Place on Pan with parchment or non-stick paper
  • Truffles will hold up to 5-7 days at cool room temperature in a closed airtight container 

