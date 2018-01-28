Make your own bon bons!Posted: Updated:
By Laura Lollman, Content Producer
Dark Chocolate & Grand Marnier Truffles
32 oz heavy cream
4 oz Grand Marnier liquor
1 ea teaspoon orange zest
- Place all wet ingredients including zest into a pot
- Bring to a light boil
40 oz. High-quality dark chocolate
8 oz. Reserve this chocolate to roll truffles at finishing stage
4 oz. Dark chocolate cocoa powder
- Place chocolate into stainless steel bowl
- Pour boiled cream over chocolate whisk in until dissolved
2 oz. Cubed High-quality butter
- Add butter chunks into chocolate mix & burr mix until smooth
- Pour into plastic or glass dish let cool then scoop into balls. Place on tray to firm up.
- Melt the 8 oz. chocolate to roll truffles in hands, then roll into balls.
Dark Chocolate Coco Powder
- Place on Pan with parchment or non-stick paper
- Truffles will hold up to 5-7 days at cool room temperature in a closed container
Tanzanian Dark Chocolate & Lime Truffles
32 oz. 40% heavy Cream
3 Teaspoons. lime zest
3 oz. Licor “43” (vanilla flavored liquor)
- Place all wet ingredients including zest into a pot
- Bring to a light boil
40 oz. Tanzanian dark chocolate
8 oz. Reserve this chocolate to roll truffles at finishing stage
- Place chocolate into stainless steel bowl
- Pour boiled cream over chocolate
- Whisk in until dissolved
2 oz. Cubed High Quality Butter
- Add into chocolate mix & Burr mix until smooth
- Pour into Plastic or Glass dish let cool then scoop into balls Place on tray to firm up.
- Melt the 8 oz. chocolate to roll truffles in hands
- Place on Pan with parchment or non-stick paper
- Truffles will hold up to 5-7 days at cool room temperature in a closed airtight container
Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.
Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.