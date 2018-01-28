Firefighter injured battling Buckeye Blaze

A Buckeye firefighter is being treated for burns after he was injured fighting a garage fire Sunday morning.

Buckeye Fire Capt. Tommy Taylor said the fire broke out around 7 a.m. in the garage area of a home near Lower Buckeye and Miller Road.

Taylor said the fire crews could see, "a large column of smoke coming from this area. The first on scene crews found a large amount of fire coming from the garage."

The fire awoke a neighbor across the street, "I looked out that window and I saw the sunrise on the back of that truck and I said 'that's not right'" said Theresa Gautier. "We thought the cars were going to blow up." Gautier continued, "That guy right there knocked on their door, woke them up and saved them."

The fire reached areas of the attic in the home, but was extinguished quickly before doing any further damage, said Taylor.

Firefighters from the Buckeye Valley Fire District and Goodyear Fire Department were also called out to assist in putting out the fire.

One firefighter was burned on his ear and is undergoing treatment, said Taylor. The homeowners are being assisted by the local Red Cross.

