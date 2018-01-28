Phoenix PD: 1 teen dead, 1 hospitalized in shooting

Phoenix police are investigating after two male teens were shot Sunday afternoon.

Phoenix PD responded to the area of 67th Avenue and Baseline Road at around 1: 35 p.m. and found that two teenage males had been shot in what witnesses say was an illegal drug transaction.

One of the teens died of his injuries on scene. The other has been taken to a local hospital in critical condition. Sgt. Jonathan Howard said officers located a suspect vehicle fleeing the area and have detained four people who are believed to be involved.

The investigation is ongoing.

