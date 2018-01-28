Arizona winemaker earns top awards

Sam Pillsbury, one of Arizona's top winemakers, had his own "Bottleshock" moment early in 2018.

Every one of his Pillsbury Wines submitted to the prestigious San Francisco Chronicle Wine Competition was honored with a medal.

What's even more impressive is that this was his third straight year earning a Double Gold Distinction, meaning every one of the Napa Valley based sommelier judges believed one of his wines was a Gold Medal winner.

Pillsbury will be at the Grand Wine Festival at Heritage Square Park along with winemakers from all over Arizona Jan. 27-28.

