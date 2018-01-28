Phoenix PD: 1 man shot, suspects fled

Phoenix police are investigating after one man was shot early Sunday morning.

According to Sgt. Jonathan Howard, the man was working on his car at around 4:30 a.m. near 2800 W. Northern Avenue when he said two men approached him and shot him.

The man was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Howard said the suspects fled and have not been located.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.