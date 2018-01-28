Hospice pup looking for forever home

The Arizona Humane Society is working to find a loving forever home for a sweet dog who is a hospice patient. Holly was brought to the Arizona Humane Society as a stray by a Good Samaritan back in October of last year.

Once the 4-year-old pup was in their care, veterinarians at AHS found that she had multiple masses on her body that were cancerous. AHS says that right now her quality of life is good, but that she will need a home who is willing to provide lots of love and ongoing care.

[SPECIAL SECTION: Critter Corner]

Holly will likely require mass removals annually for the rest of her life. AHS is hoping to find a family out there who sees her story and is willing to give her the ongoing care she will need.

AHS said because of the ongoing medical care she requires, they have waived her adoption fee. Holly will need a family who is also very patient because she is a bit shy. AHS believes a home with another dog will help bring Holly out of her shell.

If Holly's story touches your heart, she is available at the Campus for Compassion located at 1521 W. Dobbins Road. Families interested in Holly can call 602-997-7585 ext. 2156 to talk through her needs further.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.