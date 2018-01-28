Record warm temps may bring record crowds to Phoenix Open

Record warm temperatures, sunny skies and occasionally breezy winds wrap up the weekend and kick off the new week for many communities across Arizona.

High pressure just off the coast of southern California is building eastward toward Arizona. As it does, it will force afternoon highs to rise 10 to 15 degrees above normal for this time of year. This high pressure will also divert storms north of the state, leaving Arizona with sunshine and a few high cirrus clouds.

Another area of high pressure over the Great Basin will create a tightening gradient between the two systems. This will produce gusty east and northeast winds along the Mogollon Rim and White Mountains Sunday and Monday, with breezy wind gusts of 20 to 25 mph in the Valley by Monday.

The winds will help keep air pollution levels relatively low in the Valley, but the warm, dry and breezy conditions will worsen pollen counts for allergy sufferers.

High pressure will slightly weaken and shift farther west away from Arizona Tuesday through next weekend, but cooling won't be incredibly noticeable.

The state should stay rain-free for the next seven days.

In Phoenix, look for a high of 82 Sunday under sunny skies. The average high for this date is 69. The record high is 83, set in 1971. For Monday morning, lows will dip to the 50s, with an afternoon high of 83. This will tie the current daytime high record for that date set in 1935. Highs will dip to right around 80 degrees Tuesday through Sunday, which is great news for out of towners visiting for the Waste Management Phoenix Open.

Sunday sunrise is 7:27 a.m. Sunset is 5:56 p.m.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.