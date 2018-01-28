'Lunchtime nose job' helps you change your look in less than an hour

Before and after shots of the procedure (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Technology has made it so that if you want to make a major change to your physical appearance, you can do it on your lunch break!

How about a nose job in less than an hour?

That’s what Phoenix resident Vivian Padilla did.



"My issue with my nose is my side view," she said. "I don't mind it from the front because from the front I can make it look thinner with makeup."

Her issue makes her the perfect candidate for a fairly new procedure that straightens your nose instantly. No more going under the knife if you’ve always wanted to correct something you don’t like about your nose.

Dr. Pablo Prichard of Advanced Aesthetics Associates in Scottsdale has performed hundreds of these quick procedures.

“Its product that you are adding to a defect or avoid,” says Dr. Prichard.



He uses fillers to straighten ridges along the bridge of the nose or the tip.

In beauty, it’s all about the angles. This procedure promises to get your angles and lines pretty much perfect.

"From the side, it is not as straight as I would want it to be."



Back to Padilla, she didn’t like the look of her profile and wanted to change the bridge of her nose, an easy job for Dr. Prichard. We watched the 15-minute transformation.

"The nice thing about filler is it's very safe and if you don't like the effect you can take it away,” says Dr. Prichard.

The filler dissolves on its own, in most cases after about a year. But if you wanted to just test out the look before having a permanent nose job, this is the way to go. Vivian loves her results.

“I'm shocked that it’s so straight which is wonderful! I think it’s amazing!" Padilla said.

"I didn't think it was gonna be that short easy and pain-free."

You can have the procedure done, in most cases, in less than an hour. There could be some bruising right afterward. You would need to redo the procedure again in about a year. The price depends on the patient, but the procedure cost can be as low as $850.00.

