As seen from GMAZ: Sunday, January 28, 2018

Valentine’s Dinner at Wright’s at the Biltmore: Wright’s at the Biltmore will celebrate love with an elegant four-course, prix fixe dinner. Guests of Valentine’s Day dinner will be served four courses that feature dish highlights such as Lobster & Red Chile Bisque, Pan Seared Foie Gras, Salad of Wild Greens, Seared Wild Steelhead and Cast Iron Roasted Prime Beef Tenderloin, among others. For dessert, couples will have the opportunity to select from a Dark Chocolate Soufflé, White Chocolate Passion Fruit Bavarian or Strawberry Hart, Créme de la Crème. (Full menu here; $95++ per person; available 5pm – 10pm)

Dark Chocolate & Grand Marnier Truffles

32 oz.….Heavy Cream

4 oz.……Grand Marnier Liquor

1 ea…Teaspoon Orange Zest

Place all wet ingredients including Zest into a pot.

Bring to a light boil.

40 oz.…… High Quality Dark Chocolate

8 oz.………. Reserve this Chocolate to roll truffles at finishing stage

4 oz.………..Dark Chocolate Cocoa Powder

Place Chocolate into Stainless steel bowl

Pour Boiled cream over Chocolate Whisk in until dissolved

2 oz.………Cubed High Quality Butter

Add Butter Chunks into Chocolate mix & Burr mix until smooth

Pour into Plastic or Glass dish let cool then scoop into balls Place on tray to firm up.

Melt the 8 oz. chocolate to roll truffles in hands, Then roll into

Dark Chocolate Coco Powder

Place on Pan with parchment or non-stick paper

Truffles will hold up to 5-7 days at cool room temperature in a closed container

Tanzanian Dark Chocolate

& Lime Truffles

32 oz.….40% heavy Cream

3 Teaspoons …Lime Zest

3 oz.……………Licor “43” (Vanilla Flavored Liquor)

Place all wet ingredients including Zest into a pot

Bring to a light boil

40 oz.……. Tanzanian Dark Chocolate

8 oz.……….. Reserve this Chocolate to roll truffles at finishing stage

Place Chocolate into Stainless steel bowl

Pour Boiled cream over Chocolate

Whisk in till dissolved

2 oz.……… Cubed High Quality Butter

Add into chocolate mix & Burr mix until smooth

Pour into Plastic or Glass dish let cool then scoop into balls Place on tray to firm up.

Melt the 8 oz. chocolate to roll truffles in hands

Place on Pan with parchment or non-stick paper

Truffles will hold up to 5-7 days at cool room temperature

In a closed airtight container

