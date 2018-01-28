As seen from GMAZ: Sunday, January 28, 2018

As seen from GMAZ: Sunday, January 28, 2018Posted: Updated:
Dr. Art Mollen
Sunday's Sweetheart
Local Work
Wally's Weekly Car Review
Arizona Biltmore, A Waldorf Astoria Resort
Valentine’s Dinner at Wright’s at the Biltmore: Wright’s at the Biltmore will celebrate love with an elegant four-course, prix fixe dinner. Guests of Valentine’s Day dinner will be served four courses that feature dish highlights such as Lobster & Red Chile Bisque, Pan Seared Foie Gras, Salad of Wild Greens, Seared Wild Steelhead and Cast Iron Roasted Prime Beef Tenderloin, among others. For dessert, couples will have the opportunity to select from a Dark Chocolate Soufflé, White Chocolate Passion Fruit Bavarian or Strawberry Hart, Créme de la Crème. (Full menu here; $95++ per person; available 5pm – 10pm)
Debbie Hernandez with Home Depot
Sam Pillsbury
Arizona Grand Wine Festival
January 27-28
Make your own bonbons
Dark Chocolate & Grand Marnier Truffles
- 32 oz.….Heavy Cream
- 4 oz.……Grand Marnier Liquor
- 1 ea…Teaspoon Orange Zest
Place all wet ingredients including Zest into a pot.
Bring to a light boil.
40 oz.…… High Quality Dark Chocolate
8 oz.………. Reserve this Chocolate to roll truffles at finishing stage
4 oz.………..Dark Chocolate Cocoa Powder
Place Chocolate into Stainless steel bowl
Pour Boiled cream over Chocolate Whisk in until dissolved
2 oz.………Cubed High Quality Butter
Add Butter Chunks into Chocolate mix & Burr mix until smooth
Pour into Plastic or Glass dish let cool then scoop into balls Place on tray to firm up.
Melt the 8 oz. chocolate to roll truffles in hands, Then roll into
Dark Chocolate Coco Powder
Place on Pan with parchment or non-stick paper
Truffles will hold up to 5-7 days at cool room temperature in a closed container
Tanzanian Dark Chocolate
& Lime Truffles
32 oz.….40% heavy Cream
3 Teaspoons …Lime Zest
3 oz.……………Licor “43” (Vanilla Flavored Liquor)
Place all wet ingredients including Zest into a pot
Bring to a light boil
40 oz.……. Tanzanian Dark Chocolate
8 oz.……….. Reserve this Chocolate to roll truffles at finishing stage
Place Chocolate into Stainless steel bowl
Pour Boiled cream over Chocolate
Whisk in till dissolved
2 oz.……… Cubed High Quality Butter
Add into chocolate mix & Burr mix until smooth
Pour into Plastic or Glass dish let cool then scoop into balls Place on tray to firm up.
Melt the 8 oz. chocolate to roll truffles in hands
Place on Pan with parchment or non-stick paper
Truffles will hold up to 5-7 days at cool room temperature
In a closed airtight container
