What's in a name: Camp Reno
What's in a name
What's in a name: Camp Reno
What's left of Camp Reno The remains of Camp Reno are located about 50 miles north of Phoenix at the base of Mount Ord on the eastern slope of the Mazatzal Mountains.More >
What's in a name: Show Low
Show Low was named after a marathon poker game played between two early settlers. They decided there wasn’t enough room for both of them in the community and agreed to let a game of cards decide who was to get the 100,000 acre ranch and who was to move on.More >
What's in a name: Castle Hot Springs
Located about 55 miles northwest of Phoenix, Castle Hot Springs was Arizona’s first resort destination. During its 80 year run it attracted some of the nation’s most prominent citizens.More >
What's in a name: General Crook's Trail
General Crook's trail was established in order to provide military access to move troops through the remote wilderness between posts in the 1870s. Today, remnants of the old trail still provide access to remote wilderness, although these days the road is used for recreation rather than waging war.More >
What's in a name: On the map
MAP: What's in name? The stories behind Arizona's towns and cities
Ever wondered the stories behind places such as Vulture Mine, Crown King and the Apache Trail? This special azfamily.com section takes a look at how well-known places in Arizona got their names.More >
What's in a name: The story behind Arizona towns, cities
Ever wondered the story behind places such as Vulture Mines, Crown King and the Apache Trail? This special section takes a look at how well-known places in Arizona got their names.More >
