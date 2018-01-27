3 hurt in fiery crash on Loop 101 near Thomas Road

A fiery crash caused a major traffic backup in the west Valley Saturday night.

A car went up in flames in the southbound lanes of Loop 101 near Thomas Road.

Traffic in the area was backed up for miles.

Three patients were transported from the scene. One patient is an adult male in critical condition. The other two patients are in stable condition.

