Interstate 10 westbound has reopened ahead of schedule from 43rd to 59th avenues, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

The closure, which facilitated construction on the Loop 202 South Mountain Freeway interchange, ended earlier than expected after workers finished ahead of schedule. The freeway was not due to reopen until 5 a.m. on Monday.

The opening marks the end of all work-related freeway closures planned for this weekend.

Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov, by calling 511 and through ADOT’s Twitter feed, @ArizonaDOT.

NEW: I-10 westbound reopened 36 hours ahead of schedule. The opening marks the end of all work-related Valley freeway closures planned for this weekend. MORE: https://t.co/KdBEYWHult — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) January 28, 2018

