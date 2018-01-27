What you need to know about the super blue blood moon eclipse

By Ashlee DeMartino
Super blue blood moon eclipse. Say that three times fast.

A very rare occurrence of the three lunar events happening at the same time, (150 years since the last to be exact) will happen this Wednesday, Jan. 31. So what do all the titles for this moon mean? Let’s break it down.

The blue moon is the second full moon for January. This moon will pass through the earth’s shadow on Wednesday, leading to the full lunar eclipse. Note the word blue has nothing to do with the color of the moon.

Which leads us to the blood part. This has to do with the eclipse and the color the moon becomes as the earth, sun and moon line up, it will make the moon a reddish color.

The super part! This is the third supermoon in a row (we had one in December just before the holiday and one at the start of January). The bigger brighter moon is also referred to as a perigee full moon.

So when can you see this moon? In the United States, the best time to view is just before sunrise on Jan. 31. The event will last about an hour and a half. 

