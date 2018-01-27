'I'm a fighter and I'm not going to bow out.' Joe Arpaio says he won't back down

'I'm a fighter and I'm not going to bow out.' Joe Arpaio says he won't back downPosted: Updated:
Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>
-
Bill to end child marriage in Arizona faces obstacles
Bill to end child marriage in Arizona faces obstacles
A child gets married once every three days in Maricopa County, and the bill that would end child marriage in Arizona may not even get a hearing in the state Legislature.More >
A child gets married once every three days in Maricopa County, and the bill that would end child marriage in Arizona may not even get a hearing in the state Legislature.More >
Teen shot in head after new internet challenge goes wrong
Teen shot in head after new internet challenge goes wrong
According to Memphis Police Department, one of the city's latest shootings stemmed from a dangerous new internet challenge.More >
According to Memphis Police Department, one of the city's latest shootings stemmed from a dangerous new internet challenge.More >
Dirty Dining Jan. 29: 2 Valley restaurants cited for 5 health code violations
Dirty Dining Jan. 29: 2 Valley restaurants cited for 5 health code violations
A can of raid near soda syrup. A first-aid kid above clean dishes. Before you go out to eat this weekend, you need to know who is keeping a clean kitchen and who isn't.More >
A can of raid near soda syrup. A first-aid kid above clean dishes. Before you go out to eat this weekend, you need to know who is keeping a clean kitchen and who isn't.More >
DPS: Pedestrian killed in crash on eastbound I-10 near Chandler
DPS: Pedestrian killed in crash on eastbound I-10 near Chandler
Eastbound Interstate 10 at Riggs Road was closed for several hours Saturday following a fatal crash involving a pedestrian and a vehicle.More >
Eastbound Interstate 10 at Riggs Road was closed for several hours Saturday following a fatal crash involving a pedestrian and a vehicle.More >
UPDATE: The baby has been located safely
Police: Baby kidnapped by father 'believed to be in danger' found safe
Police: Baby kidnapped by father 'believed to be in danger' found safe
Arizona DPS said Saturday afternoon that a baby girl from the Navajo Nation believed to be taken by her father and 'in danger' has been located safely.More >
Arizona DPS said Saturday afternoon that a baby girl from the Navajo Nation believed to be taken by her father and 'in danger' has been located safely.More >
Police: Teen girl escapes attempted abduction in Phoenix
Police: Teen girl escapes attempted abduction in Phoenix
Phoenix police are investigating after a 17-year-old girl escaped an attempted abduction Wednesday afternoon.More >
Phoenix police are investigating after a 17-year-old girl escaped an attempted abduction Wednesday afternoon.More >
Wild chase along Valley freeways ends in violent crash in Tempe
Wild chase along Valley freeways ends in violent crash in Tempe
A wild chase along Valley freeways Wednesday morning ended in a violent chase in Tempe. A suspect in a red car began speeding along the freeways just before 10 a.m.More >
A wild chase along Valley freeways Wednesday morning ended in a violent chase in Tempe. A suspect in a red car began speeding along the freeways just before 10 a.m.More >
High-speed chase suspect speaks from jail: 'Absolutely legal to resist arrest with force'
High-speed chase suspect speaks from jail: 'Absolutely legal to resist arrest with force'
Taebel said he called the mayor and called 911 saying that police were trying to unlawfully arrest him.More >
Taebel said he called the mayor and called 911 saying that police were trying to unlawfully arrest him.More >
Arizona elk heading to West Virginia
Arizona elk heading to West Virginia
Arizona wildlife officials say dozens of elk from Arizona will be transported east, to West Virginia, as part of a partnership to restore the elk population in West Virginia.More >
Arizona wildlife officials say dozens of elk from Arizona will be transported east, to West Virginia, as part of a partnership to restore the elk population in West Virginia.More >
Woman files lawsuit against Walmart for keeping some items behind glass
Woman files lawsuit against Walmart for keeping some items behind glass
Essie Grundy said she went to a Walmart in Perris, California to buy beauty products used by African Americans, only to discover they were locked behind glass doors.More >
Essie Grundy said she went to a Walmart in Perris, California to buy beauty products used by African Americans, only to discover they were locked behind glass doors.More >
Surprise woman gets life for 3-year-old daughter's death
Surprise woman gets life for 3-year-old daughter's death
A Surprise mother will spend life in prison for the death of her 3-year-old daughter.More >
A Surprise mother will spend life in prison for the death of her 3-year-old daughter.More >
Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>
Man shot in head after new internet challange goes wrong
Man shot in head after new internet challange goes wrong
VIDEO: Suspect in Wednesday's chase makes court appearance
VIDEO: Suspect in Wednesday's chase makes court appearance
The suspect in Wednesday's chase makes a court appearance.More >
The suspect in Wednesday's chase makes a court appearance.More >
VIDEO: Thousands of children in Arizona are legally married
VIDEO: Thousands of children in Arizona are legally married
Child marriage may seem like something that takes place in fanatic cults or in third world countries. But a CBS 5 investigation found there are likely thousands of children who are married right here in Arizona. Chief investigative reporter Morgan Loew found an effort to end the practice may be hitting a brick wall at the state capitol. (January 25, 2018)More >
SURVEILLANCE VIDEO: Porch pirate steals large package from Mesa home
SURVEILLANCE VIDEO: Porch pirate steals large package from Mesa home
A Mesa homeowner sent Arizona's Family video of a woman stealing a large package sitting by his front door Friday morning. Full story @ https://goo.gl/nc9xf3. (Friday, Jan. 26, 2018)More >
A Mesa homeowner sent Arizona's Family video of a woman stealing a large package sitting by his front door Friday morning. Full story @ https://goo.gl/nc9xf3. (Friday, Jan. 26, 2018)More >
DIRTY DINING VIDEO: Restaurant in Mesa, Gilbert tie for most violations this week
DIRTY DINING VIDEO: Restaurant in Mesa, Gilbert tie for most violations this week
Although Banh Mi MeKong in Mesa and Four Seasons Sushi Bar and Grill in Gilbert tied for the most violations this week, they are not the only restaurants on our list. Full report and Dean's List at https://goo.gl/w6f7Gc. (Friday, Jan. 26, 2018)More >
Although Banh Mi MeKong in Mesa and Four Seasons Sushi Bar and Grill in Gilbert tied for the most violations this week, they are not the only restaurants on our list. Full report and Dean's List at https://goo.gl/w6f7Gc. (Friday, Jan. 26, 2018)More >
VIDEO: High-speed chase suspect spoke to reporters from jail
VIDEO: High-speed chase suspect spoke to reporters from jail
The man who police said caused a wreck after a high-speed chase said law enforcement had no right to try to arrest him and he had every right to fight back. (Thursday, January 25, 2018)More >