'I'm a fighter and I'm not going to bow out.' Joe Arpaio says he won't back down

Fighting words from former Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio this weekend.

Arpaio tweeted, "I'm a fighter and I'm not going to bow out. I'll see you at the convention this weekend, Arizona. RT if you're ready to FIGHT."

Arpaio was reacting to reports that some members of the state's Republican party allegedly had plans to propose that he drop out of the Senate race.

According to a "Roll Call" article, some GOP party members had plans to praise Arpaio and then respectfully ask him to drop out of the Senate race by presenting a resolution at the GOP’s mandatory meeting Saturday. The article states that asking Arpaio to drop out of the race would allow U.S. Rep. Martha McSally and former state Sen. Kelli Ward to vie for the nomination without distraction.

Well, that plan never materialized. We’re still waiting to hear from GOP chairman Jonathan Lines about the situation.

"I wonder who was behind it," said Arpaio. "I guess it was one guy. It only takes one guy. It didn't go anywhere."

And Arpaio says, in any case, he is not backing down.

We caught up with him today at the Church of Nations in Central Phoenix where the GOP was meeting.

"It doesn't make any difference because if they think they're going to run me out of the race over a resolution, it's never going to happen."

I'm a fighter and I'm not going to bow out. I'll see you at the convention this weekend, Arizona. RT if you're ready to FIGHT. pic.twitter.com/rHlMYywwjc — Sheriff Joe Arpaio (@RealSheriffJoe) January 26, 2018

