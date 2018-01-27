Freeway delays near Flagstaff due to I-40 rollover

Rollover accident on Interstate 40 causing traffic tie ups on freeways in the Flagstaff area.

Officials with the Arizona Dept. of Public Safety are cleaning up a rollover accident that happened at little after 9 a.m. Saturday morning on Interstate 40 near Flagstaff, just east of the downtown area.

Officials with DPS say the tractor trailer rolled over in the eastbound lanes of the freeway at mile post 197.

There were no injuries from the accident. But traffic along I-40 is slowly getting by the incident on the shoulder of the road. There are backups on I-40 as well as on Interstate 17's northbound lanes getting into the Flagstaff area. Surface streets are suggested until the wreck is clear.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.