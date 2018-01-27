American flight to Hawaii forced to return to Sky Harbor; plane landed safely

Passengers on board a flight headed to Hawaii Saturday afternoon found themselves back in Phoenix.

American Airlines Flight 692 took off from Sky Harbor Airport around 3 p.m. Saturday.

The plane had only been in the air a short time when the pilot reported a mechanical issue and said he needed to return to Phoenix.

Phoenix Fire Department aircraft rescue units setup staging on the north runway as they awaited the plane.

The flight landed shortly after 3:30 p.m. without incident.

