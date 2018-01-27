Surprise woman gets life for 3-year-old daughter's death

Carlos Cruz, charged with murder and child abuse in the 2015 death of his 3-year-old daughter. His case is still in court. (Source: Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)

Rosemary Velazco, sentenced to life in prison for the 2015 death of her 3-year-old daughter. (Source: Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)

A Surprise mother will spend life in prison for the death of her 3-year-old daughter.

A Maricopa County Superior Court judge handed down the sentence Friday afternoon for Rosemary Velazco, who pleaded guilty to first-degree murder.

Prosecutors had initially sought the death penalty for Velazco and the child's father, Carlos Tercerro Cruz.

Authorities say Alexandra Velazco-Tercerro weighed only 15 pounds and had several injuries when she died in May 2015.

She was put in foster care at birth after testing positive for methamphetamines.

Alexandra went back to her parents 10 months later after they completed substance abuse and parenting classes.

A relative called 911 when the girl was found unresponsive before her death.

The case against Cruz, who faces murder and child abuse charges, is still in court.

