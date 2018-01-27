PD: Possibly impaired woman struck and killed by vehicle in Phoenix

A woman was killed Friday after being struck by a vehicle in Phoenix.

According to Phoenix police, the collision happened just after 9 p.m. when the 64-year-old woman was crossing 43rd Avenue near Glendale Avenue mid-block.

She was struck by a passing vehicle and was taken to a local hospital where she died of her injuries. Sgt. Jonathan Howard with Phoenix PD said it is suspected that the woman was impaired.

Howard said the driver stayed on scene and was determined not to be impaired and that speed was not a factor in this crash.

The woman has not yet been identified.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.