Spring-like weather pattern returns to Arizona

Posted: Updated:
By Kim Quintero, 3TV/CBS 5 Meteorologist
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -

Forget about winter. Arizona is heading into a spring-like weather pattern starting this weekend and continuing next week.

High pressure over the Pacific will shift across the Desert Southwest through Wednesday. This will result in daytime highs rising 10 to 15 degrees above average statewide. This high pressure will also keep rain and snow out of Arizona for the next seven days.

Record warmth is possible for many Arizona communities Sunday through Tuesday before high pressure begins to drift back towards the Pacific. This will result in a slight and gradual cooling, although highs will remain about 10 degrees warmer than normal for the remainder of next week under mostly sunny to partly sunny skies.

For Phoenix, the forecast high for Saturday is 74. The normal high for this time of year is 68. The forecast high for Sunday is 81 with the current daytime high record set at 83 back in 1971. The high for Monday is 83, with the potential to tie that daytime high record of 83 set in 1935. We'll make one more run at records Tuesday, with the forecast high of 81 and the current record of 82 set in 1935. Highs will dip to the upper 70s for the remainder of the week.

Winds are expected to pick up Sunday across the Mogollon Rim and White Mountains, and across the Valley Monday as another area of high pressure building across the Great Basin creates a tightening pressure gradient, resulting in gusty northeasterly winds. The Valley may see gusts of 20 to 25 mph on Monday.

As the weather warms and remains dry, pollen counts will also rise, so it will be tough going for allergy sufferers. The predominant pollen this time of year is juniper.

For the Waste Management Phoenix Open next week, weather looks to be warm and dry in Scottsdale. No frost delays are anticipated.

Saturday's sunrise is 7:27 a.m. Sunset is 5:55 p.m.

    •   