DPS: Fatal crash closes eastbound I-10 southeast of Chandler

Posted: Updated:
(Source: ADOT) (Source: ADOT)
CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -

Eastbound Interstate 10 at Riggs Road is closed following a fatal crash involving a pedestrian and a vehicle, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety. 

The crash is located southeast of Chandler and traffic is being diverted off the highway onto Riggs Road.

[SPECIAL SECTION: Traffic]

According to ADOT, the eastbound I-10 closure is expected to last for several hours.

ADOT is recommending drivers to delay travel or use State Routes 87 and 587 as alternate routes.

The westbound lanes of Interstate 10 are still open. 

Stay with Arizona's Family for more on this developing story. 

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.