DPS: Fatal crash closes eastbound I-10 southeast of Chandler

Eastbound Interstate 10 at Riggs Road is closed following a fatal crash involving a pedestrian and a vehicle, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

The crash is located southeast of Chandler and traffic is being diverted off the highway onto Riggs Road.

[SPECIAL SECTION: Traffic]

According to ADOT, the eastbound I-10 closure is expected to last for several hours.

ADOT is recommending drivers to delay travel or use State Routes 87 and 587 as alternate routes.

The westbound lanes of Interstate 10 are still open.

Stay with Arizona's Family for more on this developing story.

I-10 closure update: The eastbound closure is expected to last several hours. Consider delaying travel or allow lots of extra travel time via the alternate route on SR 87/587 southbound. #PhxTraffic pic.twitter.com/e7gLeVkt89 — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) January 27, 2018

CLOSED: I-10 eastbound at Riggs Road because of a crash. Consider SR 87 southbound as an alternate route. #PhxTraffic pic.twitter.com/4YIr1wReW2 — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) January 27, 2018

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.