Police: Baby kidnapped by father believed to be in danger

Police believe Delilah Nelson was taken by her father, Shawn Nelson. (Source: Navajo Police Department)

The Navajo Police Department is searching for a baby believed to have been taken by her father. While the circumstances were not immediately available, police were clear: “Delilah Nelson is believed to be in DANGER if not located immediately,” reads a news alert from the department.

Police said Shawn Nelson does not have custody of 15-month-old Delilah and that he took the baby from her grandmother in Dilkon, AZ. It's not clear if the grandmother is maternal or paternal, but she is Delilah's legal guardian.

Delilah is Native American. She is about 2 feet tall and weighs 30 pounds; she has black hair and brown eyes. Police do not know what she was wearing when she was taken.

Delilah's father is described as a 40-year-old Native American. He is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 232 pounds. Like his daughter, he has black hair and brown eyes.

Investigators with the Navajo Police Dilkon District did not say why they believe Delilah is in danger. It's also not clear why an Amber Alert was not issued.

Dilkon is between 3.5 and 4 hours northeast of Phoenix, depending on the route.

If you have any information about Nelson and Delilah, please call the Navajo Police Department at 928-657-8075. (Click the number to call from this story on your mobile device.)

