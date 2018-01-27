CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Woman steals large package from Mesa doorstep

A woman was caught on video stealing a large package sitting by the door of a Mesa home Friday morning.

It happened at about 8:30 a.m. in a neighborhood southwest of McKellips Road and Stapley Drive.

The victim sent Arizona’s Family the video. It shows the woman park at the end of the driveway, walk up to the front door, calmly pick up the unwieldy box and leave. The victim said the box contains a pressure washer worth $100.

Detective Nik Rasheta of the Mesa Police Department confirmed that investigators took a report and are reviewing the victim’s video, which came from two different cameras.

Thieves like the woman in the video are often referred to as “porch pirates.” Package theft is a relatively common crime; an unattended box sitting on a doorstep is easy pickings for a porch pirate.

While surveillance video can be an excellent tool when it comes to investigating these crimes, the cameras do not do much to prevent them.

In November, surveillance video caught a man in a U-HAUL pickup truck stealing packages that had just been delivered to a Glendale home by UPS.

There was a similar situation at another Glendale home a few weeks earlier.

There even have been cases in which thieves follow delivery vehicles as scoop up packages as they are delivered.

The best defense, according to most package carriers, is a planning.

If you cannot arrange for somebody to be there when the package is delivered, consider having it sent to an alternate address. Many services allow you to change the destination address while the package is in transit. They also allow you to customize your delivery.

From USPS: 10 ways to protect your mail and package

Avoid sending cash by mail. Don’t leave delivered mail and packages unattended. Consider an alternate shipping address. Change the package’s address while it’s in transit. Customize the delivery. Plan ahead. Ship using Hold for Pickup option. Going out of town? Hold mail at the local Post Office. Secure the shipment using USPS Signature Services. Choose the most secure form of delivery. P.O. Boxes might be the answer.

If you recognize the woman in the video, please call the Mesa Police Department at 480-644-2211 or submit a report online. (Click the number to call from this story on your mobile device.)

