Man killed after being hit by car mid-block along 19th Ave.

At least one person is dead after a car accident along 19th Ave. Friday. 26 Jan. 2018 (Source: 3TV/CBS 5 News)

A man is dead after a fatal car pedestrian accident along 19th Avenue Friday night.

Authorities on scene along 19th Avenue north of Peoria Avenue say the accident happened around 9 p.m.

A Black Hyundai Elantra struck a man who was crossing the the road mid-block near Desert Cove Ave.

That man has died on the scene, authorities say.

The driver of the black Hyundai remained on scene and was cooperating with police.

The accident investigation has closed 19th Avenue between Shangri La Road and Desert Cove Avenue.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation.

