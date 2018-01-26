Thieves steal every computer out of Tonopah school

Sheriff's Deputies are looking for the thieves who broke in through a window and swiped every single one of a Maricopa county school's computers overnight.

Crossroads Academy, an alternative charter school in Tonopah has just 24 students grades 3 through 12. Their campus is small, and resources are much appreciated.

"In a community like this, some of [our students] have networks and computers at home, some of them, but not all of them," said Crossroads Academy academic coach Cheryl Driscoll.

Crossroads is set up a little differently than traditional school. Students sit at cubicles and do all of their work online. Every morning they check out one of the school's 20 laptops from a secure storage room.

Except on Friday morning, school leaders came in to discover the lock and been pried open and the shelves were completely empty.

"You saw the devastation in here, but when you walked in and saw all the computers gone, it was like 'Oh no,'" said Driscoll.

No laptops meant no work could be done. School had to be canceled, and students were sent home.

"It's the potential that these students exhibit that they've really stolen, because you stop their momentum, you give them that pause. 'Why am I working so hard when at the end of the day someone can just take it from me?" said Driscoll.

School leaders are working hard to find replacements. Driscoll says already a few donations have been offered, but they're going to need a lot more.

"The positive actions of others are going to help [students] get the materials they need," said Driscoll.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.