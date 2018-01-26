'Canine companion' is big man on campus at one Phoenix school

Bolt is making a difference in children's lives. 26 Jan. 2018 (Source: 3TV/CBS 5 News) Bolt is making a difference in children's lives. 26 Jan. 2018 (Source: 3TV/CBS 5 News)
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -

One Valley school has a new addition that teachers believe is making a difference in how well kids perform in class.

"We had no idea the magic Bolt brings to our campus," said Cheryl Greene, Principal at Kyrene De La Esperanza Elementary in Phoenix. They recently got a bolt of energy in their hallways.

"The kids are excited to see him, there's a happiness that he brings s he walks down the hallway, and his tail is wagging back and forth," Greene said.

Bolt, the service dog was free to the district, thanks to Canine Companions for Independence. 

"They go through tremendous amount of training, they're amazing dogs, so I feel very blessed we were able to go through this process," said Greene, one of two caregivers for Bolt. She said they applied to Canine Companions after learning about it from a parent. Now.. students who stay on task and excel can even earn special 'Bolt Time.'

"It's an incentive, so they try to do their best and be on their best behavior to get that reward time," Greene said.

"He is someone for kids to talk to who normally don't talk, he is a great reading buddy," said teacher Janet Moeur. She said she sees a difference in her students when Bolt is around. 

"The energy changes, the kids are more engaged, they're more excited to learn," Moeur said.

Moeur said it's touching to see kids who were struggling to learn, now want to learn.

"We can't wait to see what else what else he can do for our kiddos because hes amazing," Moeur said.

