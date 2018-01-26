Arizona's best wines featured during tasting event

Arizona's wines are featured at the Grand Wine Festival. 26 Jan. 2018 (Source: AWGA)

Arizona's best wines were recognized at the 9th Annual Grand Wine Festival Awards Gala Friday night.

The event was presented by The Arizona Republic and held at Heritage Square. CBS 5 Chief Meteorologist Paul Horton hosted the event that awards the best wines made in Arizona. These awards comprise the “Academy Awards” of Arizona wines.

The awards ceremony Friday is just the beginning of a weekend to celebrate the gift of the grape.

On Saturday the celebration continues with the Grand Wine Festival Tasting & Marketplace.

The Festival celebrates the best in Arizona’s four wine growing regions. More than 30 wineries will be pouring over 150 wines.

The festival offers wine tasting and sales by the glass, bottle, and case. Other programming includes music, a small selection of vendors, and an auction on Saturday.

The event is to be held in the Lath Pavillion at Heritage Square, festival hours are 11:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. Saturday and 11:00 am - 5:00 pm Sunday

You must be 21 on the day of the event to purchase a ticket which includes wine tasting.

