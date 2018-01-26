Chaparral wrestling coming on!

Chaparral wrestling is slowly establishing itself as a premier wrestling program.

Coach Lane Neville has increased off-season workouts and is starting to building the junior division, which is a must to help kids be competitive at the higher levels.

At a disadvantage, the Firebirds are doing their best to play catch-up with traditional valley wrestling programs.

"[The] Scottsdale School District don't have junior high wrestling; we're working on that," Neville explained. "We compete against the tough schools that have junior programs in the East Valley and West Valley."

Neville doesn't complain about what he doesn't have.

Slowly building the pipeline from the lower ranks, Neville's Firebirds are finding ways to outwork their opponents.

"Four years ago, we had six wins and the following year 12 and then 24, and this year we will exceed 30 dual wins," Neville said.

The Firebirds take great pride in their up-and-coming program. Going one-on-one for school pride, they sport new uniforms that have become the new in look for the sport.

"It's an MMA style; people kind of see it in the UFC," Neville explained. "There's a lot of kids that got into wrestling that are attracted to wrestling by the UFC and the MMA because a lot of these fighters use to be wrestlers. It's a nice alternative uniform."

Combining style with substance, the Firebirds suit up in Division Two Section Four.

"One of the toughest in the state," said Neville.

The team's goal is to make the state tournament which will be determined shortly. If they don't, the season is still a success for a program doing all the right things.

"[We're] feeling positive and really good about our future," Neville said.

