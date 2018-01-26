Dirty Dining Jan. 29: 2 Valley restaurants cited for 5 health code violations

Every week, CBS 5 News is sent a list of restaurants that have been recently inspected by Maricopa County's Environmental Services Department.

CBS 5 News selects restaurants with some of the highest number of "risk factors."

According to health inspectors, risk factors are considered major health code violations. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system visit Maricopa County's website at www.maricopa.gov.

Here are the Valley restaurants with the most health code violations this week.

Tortillas De Harina Linda

635 N. Country Club Drive, Mesa

4 violations

Among the violations

A First aid kit and hand sanitizer above clean dishes

Cooked chicken not held at proper temperature



Quick and Easy Shell

7602 S. McClintock Drive, Tempe

4 violations

Among the violations

The health inspector went out and found...

A Can of ant and roach killer over box soda syrup



Banh Mi MeKong

66 S. Dobson Road, Mesa

5 violations

Among the violations

To go bags used to store meat

Raw chicken stored above raw pork

Four Seasons Sushi Bar and Grill

1652 N. Higley Road, Gilbert

5 violations

Among the violations

Food with no date marks

Raw eggs stored above ready to eat sauces

Raw tuna and crab kept in a cooler at the wrong temperature.

[DIRTY DINING: Why and how we do it]

----------------------------------------------

Dean's List - Perfect Health inspection scores

Streets of NY

3120 E. Cactus Road, Phoenix

85032

Taco Bell

835 W. Baseline Road, Tempe

85283



Waldo’s BBQ

4500 E. Main Street, Mesa

85205



Yoshi’s

4102 N. 24th Street, Phoenix

85016



Thunderbird Senior Living

5401 W. Dailey Street, Glendale

85306



Sonic

1111 E Highway 85, Buckeye

85326

[MORE: Dirty Dining]

[KNOW BEFORE YOU GO: Check out a restaurant]

[BAD EXPERIENCE? File a complaint with the county]

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.