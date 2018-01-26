Dirty Dining Jan. 29: 2 Valley restaurants cited for 5 health code violations

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -

Every week, CBS 5 News is sent a list of restaurants that have been recently inspected by Maricopa County's Environmental Services Department.
CBS 5 News selects restaurants with some of the highest number of "risk factors."

According to health inspectors, risk factors are considered major health code violations. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system visit Maricopa County's website at www.maricopa.gov.

Here are the Valley restaurants with the most health code violations this week.

Tortillas De Harina Linda
635 N. Country Club Drive, Mesa
4 violations

Among the violations

  • A First aid kit and hand sanitizer above clean dishes
  • Cooked chicken not held at proper temperature


Quick and Easy Shell
7602 S. McClintock Drive, Tempe
4 violations

Among the violations

  • The health inspector went out and found...
  • A Can of ant and roach killer over box soda syrup


Banh Mi MeKong
66 S. Dobson Road, Mesa
5 violations

Among the violations

  • To go bags used to store meat
  • Raw chicken stored above raw pork

Four Seasons Sushi Bar and Grill
1652 N. Higley Road, Gilbert
5 violations

Among the violations

  • Food with no date marks
  • Raw eggs stored above ready to eat sauces
  • Raw tuna and crab kept in a cooler at the wrong temperature.

----------------------------------------------

Dean's List - Perfect Health inspection scores

Streets of NY
3120 E. Cactus Road, Phoenix
85032

Taco Bell
835 W. Baseline Road, Tempe
85283


Waldo’s BBQ
4500 E. Main Street, Mesa
85205


Yoshi’s
4102 N. 24th Street, Phoenix
85016


Thunderbird Senior Living
5401 W. Dailey Street, Glendale
85306


Sonic
1111 E Highway 85, Buckeye
85326

Jason Barry

Jason Barry has been reporting in the Valley since 1997.

He is a nine-time Rocky Mountain Emmy Award winner who is best known for his weekly Dirty Dining reports, which highlight local restaurants with major health code violations.

Jason was born in Los Angeles and graduated from the University of Miami.

An avid sports fan, Jason follows the Diamondbacks, Cardinals and Suns with his wife, Karen, and son, Joshua.

His favorite stories to cover are the station’s Pay it Forward segments, which reward members of the community with $500 for going ‘above and beyond’ the call of duty to help others.

Jason, started his career at WBTW-TV in Florence, SC before moving to WALA-TV in Mobile, AL, was named the Associated Press Reporter of the Year in 2002.

