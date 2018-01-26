Dirty Dining Jan. 29: 2 Valley restaurants cited for 5 health code violations

Dirty Dining Jan. 29: 2 Valley restaurants cited for 5 health code violationsPosted: Updated:
Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>
-
Bill to end child marriage in Arizona faces obstacles
Bill to end child marriage in Arizona faces obstacles
A child gets married once every three days in Maricopa County, and the bill that would end child marriage in Arizona may not even get a hearing in the state Legislature.More >
A child gets married once every three days in Maricopa County, and the bill that would end child marriage in Arizona may not even get a hearing in the state Legislature.More >
High-speed chase suspect speaks from jail: 'Absolutely legal to resist arrest with force'
High-speed chase suspect speaks from jail: 'Absolutely legal to resist arrest with force'
Taebel said he called the mayor and called 911 saying that police were trying to unlawfully arrest him.More >
Taebel said he called the mayor and called 911 saying that police were trying to unlawfully arrest him.More >
Wild chase along Valley freeways ends in violent crash in Tempe
Wild chase along Valley freeways ends in violent crash in Tempe
A wild chase along Valley freeways Wednesday morning ended in a violent chase in Tempe. A suspect in a red car began speeding along the freeways just before 10 a.m.More >
A wild chase along Valley freeways Wednesday morning ended in a violent chase in Tempe. A suspect in a red car began speeding along the freeways just before 10 a.m.More >
3 On Your Side
Tempe woman says her vehicle unexpectedly burst into flames
Tempe woman says her vehicle unexpectedly burst into flames
A Tempe family says their car unexpectedly caught fire and they want answers from the manufacturer. However, they say the car maker brushed them off. Fortunately, the family wasn't injured when their Kia Sorrento caught fire.More >
A Tempe family says their car unexpectedly caught fire and they want answers from the manufacturer. However, they say the car maker brushed them off. Fortunately, the family wasn't injured when their Kia Sorrento caught fire.More >
Plumber accused of raping minor at Goodlettsville home
Plumber accused of raping minor at Goodlettsville home
A plumber is accused of raping a 14-year-old girl in Goodlettsville earlier this month.More >
A plumber is accused of raping a 14-year-old girl in Goodlettsville earlier this month.More >
Teen with terminal cancer to marry high school sweetheart
Teen with terminal cancer to marry high school sweetheart
When doctors told a dying Florida teen there's nothing else they can do for him, he started checking off his wish list.More >
When doctors told a dying Florida teen there's nothing else they can do for him, he started checking off his wish list.More >
Police: Teens intentionally exposed allergic classmate to pineapple
Police: Teens intentionally exposed allergic classmate to pineapple
"This was an intentional act"More >
"This was an intentional act"More >
Phoenix PD: Man killed after being pushed, stumbling onto street
Phoenix PD: Man killed after being pushed, stumbling onto street
According to the Phoenix Police Department, a suspect is in jail after he pushed a man into a roadway where he was struck and killed Thursday night.More >
According to the Phoenix Police Department, a suspect is in jail after he pushed a man into a roadway where he was struck and killed Thursday night.More >
Arizona woman shot in head during Las Vegas massacre to leave hospital after 'profound' recovery
Arizona woman shot in head during Las Vegas massacre to leave hospital after 'profound' recovery
"I will not quit on [my family] and I will not quit on myself," said the young Arizona mother who was shot in the head during the nation's deadliest mass shooting. Jovanna Calzadillas will be released from the hospital Thursday.More >
"I will not quit on [my family] and I will not quit on myself," said the young Arizona mother who was shot in the head during the nation's deadliest mass shooting. Jovanna Calzadillas will be released from the hospital Thursday.More >
High-speed chase & crash brings back tough memories for grieving parents
High-speed chase & crash brings back tough memories for grieving parents
Wednesday's high-speed was all too real for Larry and Kim Moore who lost their only son Brad in a similar chase.More >
Wednesday's high-speed was all too real for Larry and Kim Moore who lost their only son Brad in a similar chase.More >
‘He kissed my forehead and slit my throat,’ woman says after husband attacked her
‘He kissed my forehead and slit my throat,’ woman says after husband attacked her
The student's mother said the man manipulated and isolated her daughter in order to start an inappropriate relationship with the girl.More >
The student's mother said the man manipulated and isolated her daughter in order to start an inappropriate relationship with the girl.More >
Jason Barry has been reporting in the Valley since 1997.
Click to learn more about Jason.
Jason Barry has been reporting in the Valley since 1997.
He is a nine-time Rocky Mountain Emmy Award winner who is best known for his weekly Dirty Dining reports, which highlight local restaurants with major health code violations.
Jason was born in Los Angeles and graduated from the University of Miami.
An avid sports fan, Jason follows the Diamondbacks, Cardinals and Suns with his wife, Karen, and son, Joshua.
His favorite stories to cover are the station’s Pay it Forward segments, which reward members of the community with $500 for going ‘above and beyond’ the call of duty to help others.
Jason, started his career at WBTW-TV in Florence, SC before moving to WALA-TV in Mobile, AL, was named the Associated Press Reporter of the Year in 2002.
Featured VideoMore>>
-
Dirty Dining Jan. 29: 2 Valley restaurants cited for 5 health code violations
Dirty Dining Jan. 29: 2 Valley restaurants cited for 5 health code violations
A can of raid near soda syrup. A first-aid kid above clean dishes. Before you go out to eat this weekend, you need to know who is keeping a clean kitchen and who isn't.More >
A can of raid near soda syrup. A first-aid kid above clean dishes. Before you go out to eat this weekend, you need to know who is keeping a clean kitchen and who isn't.More >
Chaparral wrestling coming on!
Chaparral wrestling coming on!
Slowly building the pipeline from the lower ranks, Coach Lane Neville's Firebirds are finding ways to outwork their opponents.More >
Slowly building the pipeline from the lower ranks, Coach Lane Neville's Firebirds are finding ways to outwork their opponents.More >
Mesa medical group dedicated to helping first responders live longer
Mesa medical group dedicated to helping first responders live longer
A Mesa medical practice called Heart Fit for Duty has made it its mission to save the lives of our first responders by helping them live more healthful lives.More >
A Mesa medical practice called Heart Fit for Duty has made it its mission to save the lives of our first responders by helping them live more healthful lives.More >
Gluten free/paleo friendly taco truck grows into brick and mortar restaurant in Surprise
Gluten free/paleo friendly taco truck grows into brick and mortar restaurant in Surprise
Yaya's Tacos Food Truck becomes a brick and mortar restaurant this weekend. The taco truck launched as Arizona's first gluten-free/paleo friendly food truck in 2015.More >
Yaya's Tacos Food Truck becomes a brick and mortar restaurant this weekend. The taco truck launched as Arizona's first gluten-free/paleo friendly food truck in 2015.More >
How Dirty Dining startedMore>>
Dirty Dining: Why and how we do it
Dirty Dining: Why and how we do it
CBS 5 was the first station in the Valley to report on local restaurants not keeping clean kitchens. Jason Barry's first Dirty Dining story was back in 2002. He followed Maricopa County health inspectors into various restaurants.More >
CBS 5 was the first station in the Valley to report on local restaurants not keeping clean kitchens. Jason Barry's first Dirty Dining story was back in 2002. He followed Maricopa County health inspectors into various restaurants.More >