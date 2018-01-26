Cardinals hire McCoy as offensive coordinator, Holcomb as DC

Former San Diego Chargers head coach Mike McCoy (left) and Panthers linebackers coach of the Al Holcomb (Source: AP and Twitter)

Former San Diego Chargers head coach Mike McCoy has been hired as offensive coordinator at Arizona and Al Holcomb is following new Cardinals head coach Steve Wilks from Carolina to be defensive coordinator.

The Cardinals also hired Jeff Rodgers as special teams coordinator. The three hires were announced Friday.

McCoy was offensive coordinator of the Denver Broncos for five seasons (2009-12 and again in 2017). He was head coach of the Chargers from 2013 to 2016.

Holcomb was linebackers coach of the Panthers for the past five seasons. Wilks spent five seasons as secondary coach in Carolina before being named defensive coordinator there last year. Rodgers was special teams coordinator of the Chicago Bears the past three seasons.

