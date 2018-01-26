Speak of the Devils Podcast Sitdown Series: Danny Gonzales

The Sun Devil defense has had a rough few years, but with a new staff comes a new hope.

In this episode of the Speak of the Devils Sitdown Series, I talk with Danny Gonzales, Arizona State's new defensive coordinator. We cover a wide range of topics, from the details of his 3-3-5 scheme and how it fits ASU's personnel, paying his dues, how his staff is recruiting California and the Valley, his relationship with Rocky Long, the upcoming match up against his mentor, and much more.

Previous Sitdown Series Episodes

Offensive Coordinator Rob Likens: Likens opens up about the stress of working for a coach on the hot seat, developing his offensive scheme, math and the ministry, the keys to playcalling and more.

Linebackers Coach Antonio Pierce: Pierce discusses being a Wildcat in Tempe, how ASU is trying to re-establish their talent pipeline into California, what the coaching staff is doing to repair ASU's strained relationships with local high schools, and more.

