Chandler tree cutting crew attacked by bees, several stung

Several members of a Chandler tree cutting crew were stung after disturbing a beehive while taking down a dead tree Friday afternoon.

Chandler Fire Health and Medical spokesman, Battalion Chief Blas Minor, said a crew came across the hive while they were cutting down the tree at a home near N. Velero St. and E. Commonwealth Place Friday around 2 p.m.

Minor said the bees stung several of the workers but they all were treated at the scene. Several Chandler firefighters were stung as well.

The residential street was closed as crews hosed down the swarm with foam. Chandler police assisted on with traffic control.

