Tucson Doctor convicted for working with unlicensed dentist

Authorities in Tucson say a Tucson chiropractor was convicted Friday for allowing an unlicensed dentist to practice out of his office.

A Pima County jury convicted Dr. Jesus Bernal of Fraudulent Schemes and Artifices, Money Laundering, Practicing Dentistry without a License, Conspiracy, and Illegal Control of an Enterprise.

Arizona State Attorney General's officials said Maria Hernandez, who is not in possession of a dental license, would travel up from Mexico to provide dental services to Tucson residents in a makeshift dental office inside the Bernal Chiropractic Clinic.

Officials say Hernandez is currently facing criminal charges and is currently on the run believed to be hiding in Mexico.

Bernal is scheduled for sentencing Feb.15 in a Pima County courtroom. He could face from 3 to 25 years for his involvement.

