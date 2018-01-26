Police: Teen girl escapes attempted abduction in Phoenix

Phoenix police are investigating after a 17-year-old girl escaped an attempted abduction Wednesday afternoon.

Police say she was jogging near 60th Street and Cactus Road when she was approached by a man. She told officers that after a brief conversation, the man tried to grab her.

The girl was able to break free and run away. Police are searching the area. He is described as a white male in his 50s with white hair and facial hair. Police say he was wearing a grey and blue sweatshirt and pants.

He is believed to be in a dark blue Chevy truck with faded or chipping paint and a lowered suspension driven by another person.

The girl was not injured.

Police released a flyer with a sketch of the suspect Friday afternoon.

Paradise Valley Unified School District sent out a letter warning parents of the attempted abduction.

January 26, 2018 Dear DSMS Families:



This letter is to inform you of a stranger danger incident that occurred in the community. We are sending the letter to raise awareness and provide you with information. The incident has already been reported to the police department.



On Jan. 24, a 17-year-old girl reported to the Phoenix Police Department that a man attempted to grab her while she was jogging. The incident took place after 4 p.m. in the vicinity of 60th Street and Cactus Road. The victim told police that she had a brief conversation with the man before he tried to grab her. She was able to break free and get away.



The man is described to be in 50s with white hair and facial hair and was accompanied by another man who was driving a dark blue Chevy truck.



Help keep your child safe. Remind them: to be alert when walking to and from school, and to walk with a friend or group when possible not to approach a stranger’s car or accept a ride from someone they don’t know well to shout and run if someone tries to grab them, and to report any incidents to you, their teacher or a police officer as soon as they can. The safety of our students is always our highest priority. We'll encourage safe practices to all students before the bell this afternoon. If you observe suspicious behavior in your neighborhood, do not approach the individual; call Crime Stop at 602-262-6151.



Sincerely,



Derek Hummert

Principal

Anyone with information is asked to call Phoenix Police Department.

