New items make the latest Consumer Reports recall list
Vehicle, li-ion laptop batteries, ladders and dishwashers from numerous manufacturers are on the latest Consumer Reports recall list. Do you have any of the affected products?More >
Tempe woman says her vehicle unexpectedly burst into flames
A Tempe family says their car unexpectedly caught fire and they want answers from the manufacturer. However, they say the car maker brushed them off. Fortunately, the family wasn't injured when their Kia Sorrento caught fire.More >
Phoenix family believes mortgage company 'double dipped' $14K
Family members say their mortgage company was withdrawing money electronically every month while they were sending checks to a different lender.More >
Alert: Businesses targeted by tax scam
Cybercriminals are trying to trick payroll employees who work for businesses in a scam that first surfaced last tax season and is already getting traction this year.More >
Be careful when searching online for customer service help numbers
A woman got a fake customer service number when she tried to Google search for one and she wants other people to be careful online.More >
Consumers paying non-resort, resort fees
If you’re one of the millions of people who book hotels online, you may decide where to stay based on the lowest price. But buyer beware, that advertised price might not be all you’re expected to pay.More >
Phoenix homeowner says 'going green' makes her see 'red'
Going solar seems to be a growing trend, however a Phoenix woman says she decided to go solar, but after she did she says her utility bill actually went up.More >
Woman says 'free' phone came with big price tag
A Surprise woman says she was on the hook for $700 for a so-called free phone.More >
Mortgage company waives fees for homeowner
Briana Hernandez loves her kitchen. In fact, the kitchen along with other perks, is why she bought the home two years ago.More >
Consumer Reports: Lowering your car costs
Maintaining your vehicle and keeping it on the road can be downright expensive. But according to Consumer Reports, there are some things you can do to keep your auto costs down.More >
Mortgage company says Valley homeowner owes $7,600
A mortgage company says a Valley homeowner owes $7,600.More >
Bill to end child marriage in Arizona faces obstacles
A child gets married once every three days in Maricopa County, and the bill that would end child marriage in Arizona may not even get a hearing in the state Legislature.More >
High-speed chase suspect speaks from jail: 'Absolutely legal to resist arrest with force'
Taebel said he called the mayor and called 911 saying that police were trying to unlawfully arrest him.More >
Wild chase along Valley freeways ends in violent crash in Tempe
A wild chase along Valley freeways Wednesday morning ended in a violent chase in Tempe. A suspect in a red car began speeding along the freeways just before 10 a.m.More >
Tempe woman says her vehicle unexpectedly burst into flames
A Tempe family says their car unexpectedly caught fire and they want answers from the manufacturer. However, they say the car maker brushed them off. Fortunately, the family wasn't injured when their Kia Sorrento caught fire.More >
Plumber accused of raping minor at Goodlettsville home
A plumber is accused of raping a 14-year-old girl in Goodlettsville earlier this month.More >
Teen with terminal cancer to marry high school sweetheart
When doctors told a dying Florida teen there's nothing else they can do for him, he started checking off his wish list.More >
Police: Teens intentionally exposed allergic classmate to pineapple
"This was an intentional act"More >
Phoenix PD: Man killed after being pushed, stumbling onto street
According to the Phoenix Police Department, a suspect is in jail after he pushed a man into a roadway where he was struck and killed Thursday night.More >
Arizona woman shot in head during Las Vegas massacre to leave hospital after 'profound' recovery
"I will not quit on [my family] and I will not quit on myself," said the young Arizona mother who was shot in the head during the nation's deadliest mass shooting. Jovanna Calzadillas will be released from the hospital Thursday.More >
‘He kissed my forehead and slit my throat,’ woman says after husband attacked her
The student's mother said the man manipulated and isolated her daughter in order to start an inappropriate relationship with the girl.More >
High-speed chase & crash brings back tough memories for grieving parents
Wednesday's high-speed was all too real for Larry and Kim Moore who lost their only son Brad in a similar chase.More >
New items make the latest Consumer Reports recall list
Vehicle, li-ion laptop batteries, ladders and dishwashers from numerous manufacturers are on the latest Consumer Reports recall list. Do you have any of the affected products?More >
Dirty Dining Jan. 29: 2 Valley restaurants cited for 5 health code violations
A can of raid near soda syrup. A first-aid kid above clean dishes. Before you go out to eat this weekend, you need to know who is keeping a clean kitchen and who isn't.More >
Chaparral wrestling coming on!
Slowly building the pipeline from the lower ranks, Coach Lane Neville's Firebirds are finding ways to outwork their opponents.More >
Mesa medical group dedicated to helping first responders live longer
A Mesa medical practice called Heart Fit for Duty has made it its mission to save the lives of our first responders by helping them live more healthful lives.More >
Gary Harper is the senior consumer and investigative reporter for 3 On Your Side at KTVK-TV.
Click to learn more about Gary.
With more than 20 years of television experience, Gary has established himself as a leader in the industry when it comes to assisting viewers and resolving their consumer-related issues. His passion and enthusiasm have helped him earn an Emmy for Best Consumer Reporter from the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences. He’s also garnered several Emmy nominations
He has negotiated resolutions with companies of all sizes, including some of the biggest corporations in the nation.
Gary has successfully recouped more than $1 million for viewers around the state, making 3 On Your Side one of the most popular segments on KTVK and the station's Web site.
He's best known for investigating and confronting unscrupulous contractors. In fact, many of his news reports have led to police investigations and jail time for those who were caught. Viewers, as well as the companies and people he investigates, regard him as consistently being thorough and fair.
Gary has been with KTVK-TV since 1997. Prior to his arrival in Phoenix, he worked for WZZM-TV in Grand Rapids, Michigan, where he was as an anchor and reporter.
Gary is from Chicago, but launched his television career in Lubbock, Texas, after earning a broadcast journalism degree from Texas Tech University. Following his graduation, he was quickly hired by KLBK-TV in Lubbock, where he enterprised and broke numerous exclusive reports. His aggressive reporting in Texas helped garner him Best Reporter by the Associated Press.
Gary has been married since 1994 and is the proud father of two sons. When he's not helping viewers, Gary is busy catching up on his favorite college and professional football teams as well as cheering on his beloved Texas Tech Red Raiders.
VIDEO: High-speed chase suspect spoke to reporters from jail
The man who police said caused a wreck after a high-speed chase said law enforcement had no right to try to arrest him and he had every right to fight back. (Thursday, January 25, 2018)More >
VIDEO: Suspect in Wednesday's chase makes court appearance
The suspect in Wednesday's chase makes a court appearance.More >
RAW VIDEO: Chase suspect speaks from jail
RAW VIDEO: Chase suspect speaks from jail
The man who police said led law enforcement on a high-speed chase that ended in a violent crash spoke from jail. (Thursday, January 25, 2018)More >
VIDEO: Glendale boy finds wedding ring, mom searching for its owner
Losing your car keys or cell phone is a big deal. But losing your wedding ring can be downright devastating. Jason Barry shows us how you can help get a lost diamond ring to its rightful owner. (January 24, 2018)More >
VIDEO: Tempe woman wants answers after car catches fire
VIDEO: Tempe woman wants answers after car catches fire
VIDEO: 1 dead after being struck on Phoenix street
VIDEO: 1 dead after being struck on Phoenix street
