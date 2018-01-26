FD: Mobile home destroyed after generator sparks fire in Mesa

A mobile home is a total loss after a resident's generator caught fire Friday morning in Mesa, according to Rural Metro Fire Department.

Firefighters responded to the fire call near the area of Broadway and Ellsworth roads.

The man living in the mobile home told firefighters that he plugged in his generator when it caught fire and exploded.

Rural Metro fire said that the fire spread and when fire crews arrived, they went defensive.

Fire crews protected the house next door for precautionary measures.

Firefighters were also able to get a dog out from the other home because nobody was inside.

There were no injuries.

