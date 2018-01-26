Weekend travel advisory: Westbound I-10 closed in Phoenix

The westbound lanes of Interstate 10 will be closed in two areas in downtown and west Phoenix this weekend (Jan. 26-29) for freeway improvement projects, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

Drivers should consider alternate routes to avoid heavy traffic and delays while westbound I-10 is closed.

The following freeway restrictions are scheduled in the Phoenix area this weekend:

Westbound Interstate 10 closed between the I-17 “Split” interchange near Sky Harbor International Airport and the I-10 “Stack” interchange (west of 19th Avenue) from 9 p.m. Friday to 10 p.m. Saturday (Jan. 27) for deck joint maintenance at the Deck Park Tunnel. Southbound State Route 51 ramp to westbound I-10 closed. Westbound Loop 202 ramp to westbound I-10 will be open but traffic must exit at Seventh Street and use alternate routes, including westbound McDowell Road. The Sky Harbor Airport west end ramp to westbound I-10 will be open but traffic must detour to northbound SR 51 or eastbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway). Southbound I-17 ramp to westbound I-10 near Sky Harbor Airport closed. DETOUR: Westbound I-10 traffic approaching the closure will be detoured to northbound I-17.

Westbound Interstate 10 closed between 43rd and 59th avenues (west of I-17) from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (Jan. 29) for construction at the Loop 202 South Mountain Freeway interchange. Southbound I-17 ramp to westbound I-10 at the "Stack" interchange and the southbound I-17 off-ramp at McDowell Road also closed (consider using westbound Thomas Road as alternate route). Westbound I-10 on-ramps at 27th and 35th avenues closed. DETOUR: Westbound I-10 traffic exiting at 43rd Avenue can detour on westbound McDowell Road or Van Buren Street. PLEASE NOTE: Consider alternate routes, including Loop 101 to the West Valley, to avoid delays during this weekend's westbound I-10 closures.

Westbound Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) narrowed to one lane overnight between Power and Higley roads from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Saturday (Jan. 27) for work zone installation. DETOUR: Please use caution and be prepared to slow down and merge safely in work zone. Westbound Loop 202 right lane will remain closed in this area from 5 a.m. Saturday (Jan. 27) through Sunday (Feb. 4) for guardrail construction.

Northbound Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) narrowed to one lane overnight between Elliot Road and US 60 (Superstition Freeway) from 11 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Saturday (Jan. 27) for pole foundation work. Eastbound US 60 ramp to northbound Loop 202 narrowed (left lane closed). DETOUR: Please use caution and be prepared to slow down and merge safely in work zone.

Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov, by calling 511 and through ADOT’s Twitter feed, @ArizonaDOT. When a freeway closure or other major traffic event occurs, our free app available at ADOTAlerts.com will send critical information directly to app users in affected areas – where possible, in advance of alternate routes.

Any additional freeway-restriction information will be posted at azdot.gov, under ADOT News. Visit the site to also subscribe to ADOT email updates, including future weekend restriction information. Another great way to find more about ADOT’s projects and programs to improve Arizona’s transportation system is the ADOT Blog at azdot.gov/blog.

