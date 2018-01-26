Gluten free/paleo friendly taco truck grows into brick and mortar restaurant in Surprise

Yaya's Tacos Food Truck becomes a brick and mortar restaurant this weekend. The taco truck launched as Arizona's first gluten free and paleo friendly

food truck in 2015.

The owners, Esteban and Lizz Garcia, named the food truck after their 8-year-old daughter. The couple also has a 2-year-old son named Max.

The taco business was good on the road. The company grew quickly by manufacturing and selling its secret recipe-- Yaya's Tortilla Dough in Sprouts Farmers Market throughout the Valley.

Now, just three years later, the food truck is a full-service restaurant in Surprise called Yaya's Mexican Bar and Grill.

The Garcias pride themselves on offering meals everyone can enjoy whether you have food allergies, are vegan, vegetarian or like any and all food.

Yaya’s Mexican Bar and Grill has food for everybody. The grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony is tomorrow, Saturday, Jan. 27 at 10:45 a.m.

Yaya’s Mexican Bar + Grill

13621 N Litchfield Rd in Surprise

602-421-8781

Open Daily 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Facebook: @YayasMexicanBarGrill

Instagram: @yayasmexicanbargrill

Twitter: @yayasmexicanbargril

