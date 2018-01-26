Gluten free/paleo friendly taco truck grows into brick and mortar restaurant in Surprise

Gluten free/paleo friendly taco truck grows into brick and mortar restaurant in SurprisePosted: Updated:
Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>
-
High-speed chase suspect speaks from jail: 'Absolutely legal to resist arrest with force'
High-speed chase suspect speaks from jail: 'Absolutely legal to resist arrest with force'
Taebel said he called the mayor and called 911 saying that police were trying to unlawfully arrest him.More >
Taebel said he called the mayor and called 911 saying that police were trying to unlawfully arrest him.More >
Bill to end child marriage in Arizona faces obstacles
Bill to end child marriage in Arizona faces obstacles
A child gets married once every three days in Maricopa County, and the bill that would end child marriage in Arizona may not even get a hearing in the state Legislature.More >
A child gets married once every three days in Maricopa County, and the bill that would end child marriage in Arizona may not even get a hearing in the state Legislature.More >
3 On Your Side
Tempe woman says her vehicle unexpectedly burst into flames
Tempe woman says her vehicle unexpectedly burst into flames
A Tempe family says their car unexpectedly caught fire and they want answers from the manufacturer. However, they say the car maker brushed them off. Fortunately, the family wasn't injured when their Kia Sorrento caught fire.More >
A Tempe family says their car unexpectedly caught fire and they want answers from the manufacturer. However, they say the car maker brushed them off. Fortunately, the family wasn't injured when their Kia Sorrento caught fire.More >
Wild chase along Valley freeways ends in violent crash in Tempe
Wild chase along Valley freeways ends in violent crash in Tempe
A wild chase along Valley freeways Wednesday morning ended in a violent chase in Tempe. A suspect in a red car began speeding along the freeways just before 10 a.m.More >
A wild chase along Valley freeways Wednesday morning ended in a violent chase in Tempe. A suspect in a red car began speeding along the freeways just before 10 a.m.More >
Plumber accused of raping minor at Goodlettsville home
Plumber accused of raping minor at Goodlettsville home
A plumber is accused of raping a 14-year-old girl in Goodlettsville earlier this month.More >
A plumber is accused of raping a 14-year-old girl in Goodlettsville earlier this month.More >
Teen with terminal cancer to marry high school sweetheart
Teen with terminal cancer to marry high school sweetheart
When doctors told a dying Florida teen there's nothing else they can do for him, he started checking off his wish list.More >
When doctors told a dying Florida teen there's nothing else they can do for him, he started checking off his wish list.More >
Police: Teens intentionally exposed allergic classmate to pineapple
Police: Teens intentionally exposed allergic classmate to pineapple
"This was an intentional act"More >
"This was an intentional act"More >
Arizona woman shot in head during Las Vegas massacre to leave hospital after 'profound' recovery
Arizona woman shot in head during Las Vegas massacre to leave hospital after 'profound' recovery
"I will not quit on [my family] and I will not quit on myself," said the young Arizona mother who was shot in the head during the nation's deadliest mass shooting. Jovanna Calzadillas will be released from the hospital Thursday.More >
"I will not quit on [my family] and I will not quit on myself," said the young Arizona mother who was shot in the head during the nation's deadliest mass shooting. Jovanna Calzadillas will be released from the hospital Thursday.More >
Glendale mom finds diamond wedding ring, looking to find owner
Glendale mom finds diamond wedding ring, looking to find owner
The Valley mom posted a picture of the ring on Facebook hoping to find the owner, but so far, no luck.More >
The Valley mom posted a picture of the ring on Facebook hoping to find the owner, but so far, no luck.More >
Phoenix PD: Man killed after being pushed, stumbling onto street
Phoenix PD: Man killed after being pushed, stumbling onto street
According to the Phoenix Police Department, a suspect is in jail after he pushed a man into a roadway where he was struck and killed Thursday night.More >
According to the Phoenix Police Department, a suspect is in jail after he pushed a man into a roadway where he was struck and killed Thursday night.More >
Teen girl killed in Kentucky school shooting called her mom before she died
Teen girl killed in Kentucky school shooting called her mom before she died
A 15-year-old girl who was killed in the Marshall County High School shooting in Kentucky called her parents right before she died.More >
A 15-year-old girl who was killed in the Marshall County High School shooting in Kentucky called her parents right before she died.More >
Hometown girl Jaime Cerreta was born and raised in Phoenix and has family all over the Valley.
Click to learn more about Jaime.
If that Cerreta name makes visions of little green mints dance in your head, you're onto something. Yes, Jaime is “one of those candy people." Her grandfather started the Cerreta Candy Company in 1968, and her father worked there for 45 years. Many of her aunts, uncles, and cousins, as well as her grandfather -- Mr. C. himself -- are still making candy at the Glendale-based factory. Jaime's favorites are the Peanut Butter Pizzazz and the famous French Mint Truffles.
Jaime is a graduate of Arizona State University and the Walter Cronkite School of Broadcast Journalism.
She left the Valley after college for her first TV job as a one-man-band reporter in Joplin, Mo. She then produced and anchored a morning show in Springfield, Mo. before moving to Beaumont, Texas, where she worked as the morning anchor/reporter.
Before returning to the Valley in August 2013, Jaime spent the past seven years in Oklahoma City, where she served as the evening anchor at the local Fox station. Jaime anchored Oklahoma Associated Press award-winning newscasts for Best Newscast and Best Election Coverage. She was named one of Oklahoma Magazine's Best of the Best. Jaime stayed on the desk for up to 12 hours at a time when the deadly tornadoes hit in May 2013. She has covered hurricanes, hail storms, blizzards, flooding and droughts.
Some of her favorite experiences in Oklahoma include shooting one-on-one basketball with Blake Griffin and talking football with Sam Bradford.
Jaime considers herself a "total foodie" and strongly believes in supporting local businesses. She's an advocate for the Alzheimer's Association, a reluctant exerciser and a positive thinker. Jaime loves spending time with friends and family and any patio with a view of Camelback Mountain. Mostly, she loves being back home sweet home in the Valley of the Sun.
If you have a story idea for Jaime, drop her an email any time.
Featured VideoMore>>
-
Gluten free/paleo friendly taco truck grows into brick and mortar restaurant in Surprise
Gluten free/paleo friendly taco truck grows into brick and mortar restaurant in Surprise
Yaya's Tacos Food Truck becomes a brick and mortar restaurant this weekend. The taco truck launched as Arizona's first gluten-free/paleo friendly food truck in 2015.More >
Yaya's Tacos Food Truck becomes a brick and mortar restaurant this weekend. The taco truck launched as Arizona's first gluten-free/paleo friendly food truck in 2015.More >
High-speed chase suspect speaks from jail: 'Absolutely legal to resist arrest with force'
High-speed chase suspect speaks from jail: 'Absolutely legal to resist arrest with force'
Taebel said he called the mayor and called 911 saying that police were trying to unlawfully arrest him.More >
Taebel said he called the mayor and called 911 saying that police were trying to unlawfully arrest him.More >
Phoenix mentee surprises her mentor at work
Phoenix mentee surprises her mentor at work
12-year-old Angelica brought balloons, a thank you card, and a hug to her “New Pathways for Youth” mentor Anna Tramutolo.More >
12-year-old Angelica brought balloons, a thank you card, and a hug to her “New Pathways for Youth” mentor Anna Tramutolo.More >
Video: Nutella discount sparks chaos in French supermarkets
Video: Nutella discount sparks chaos in French supermarkets
There is a saying amongst chocolate-spread connoisseurs that although you can't buy happiness, you can buy a jar of Nutella.More >
There is a saying amongst chocolate-spread connoisseurs that although you can't buy happiness, you can buy a jar of Nutella.More >
Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>
VIDEO: High-speed chase suspect spoke to reporters from jail
VIDEO: High-speed chase suspect spoke to reporters from jail
The man who police said caused a wreck after a high-speed chase said law enforcement had no right to try to arrest him and he had every right to fight back. (Thursday, January 25, 2018)More >
VIDEO: Tempe woman wants answers after car catches fire
VIDEO: Tempe woman wants answers after car catches fire
A Tempe woman wants answers from Kia after her vehicle caught fire and she still had to pay $1,200. (Thursday, January 25, 2018)More >
RAW VIDEO: Chase suspect speaks from jail
RAW VIDEO: Chase suspect speaks from jail
The man who police said led law enforcement on a high-speed chase that ended in a violent crash spoke from jail. (Thursday, January 25, 2018)More >
VIDEO: Glendale boy finds wedding ring, mom searching for its owner
VIDEO: Glendale boy finds wedding ring, mom searching for its owner
Losing your car keys or cell phone is a big deal. But losing your wedding ring can be downright devastating. Jason Barry shows us how you can help get a lost diamond ring to its rightful owner. (January 24, 2018)More >
VIDEO: Suspect in Wednesday's chase makes court appearance
VIDEO: Suspect in Wednesday's chase makes court appearance
The suspect in Wednesday's chase makes a court appearance.More >
The suspect in Wednesday's chase makes a court appearance.More >
VIDEO: Thousands of children in Arizona are legally married
VIDEO: Thousands of children in Arizona are legally married
Child marriage may seem like something that takes place in fanatic cults or in third world countries. But a CBS 5 investigation found there are likely thousands of children who are married right here in Arizona. Chief investigative reporter Morgan Loew found an effort to end the practice may be hitting a brick wall at the state capitol. (January 25, 2018)More >