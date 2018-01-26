Docs: Phoenix carjacking suspect says he took victim's car because he was 'scared'

A foot pursuit was initiated after Davis crashed the car and bailed. During the pursuit, Davis ditched his weapon, court documents said. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

A Phoenix carjacking suspect who pistol-whipped and carjacked a man claims he stole the victim's car because he was "scared," according to court documents.

Justin Davis, 29, is facing several charges including armed robbery and aggravated assault after he and a friend carjacked the victim in Phoenix.

Court documents said that Davis and his friend, a suspect who is still outstanding, went to the Bull Shooters Bar late Thursday night on Jan. 18.

They began playing pool with the victim until they left the bar at 1 a.m. Friday.

When the victim headed toward his vehicle, Davis asked for a ride. The victim found this odd since the two suspects showed up together, however, he accepted to drive him.

Court documents said while Davis provided the victim directions, he asked the victim to pull over so he could urinate on the side of the road. The victim complied.

The victim then saw the other suspect pull up in a vehicle behind him.

That is when Davis pulled out a silver handgun and pointed it at the victim's ribs, demanding he gives up his wallet and belongings.

After the victim refused, Davis threatened him by telling him his wallet is not worth his life. Davis then cocked the gun as his accomplice approached the vehicle.

Court documents said Davis pistol-whipped the victim after he continued to refuse his demands. This caused a bloody laceration to the victim's head.

The two suspects forced the victim out of his vehicle at gunpoint and took off in the separate vehicles, heading east on Dunlap Avenue from 35th Avenue.

Department of Public Safety troopers were immediately notified of the crime after the victim called 911. They picked up the stolen vehicle near Interstate 17 and Dunlap Avenue.

A foot pursuit was initiated after Davis crashed the car into a tree and bailed. During the pursuit, Davis ditched his weapon, court documents said.

Troopers and officers were able to detain Davis and take him into custody without incident.

After the victim was treated for his laceration to the head, he was able to positively identify Davis.

Officers were able to locate the handgun Davis attempted to ditch near his arrest area.

When police interviewed Davis, he admitted he was with the victim in the car but claimed the other suspect was the one who committed the armed robbery.

Davis said he took the victim's car because he was scared. When police asked why he fled from authorities, Davis stated he didn't know it was the police chasing him.

He also didn't have an explanation for the handgun located near his arrest location.

Police located his cell phone inside the victim's crashed car.

