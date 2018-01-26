FD: Peoria family exposed to carbon monoxide after car left running in garage overnight

A family of four were transported to the hospital after they were exposed to carbon monoxide Thursday morning, according to the Peoria Fire-Medical Department.

[RELATED: Pit bull saves family from carbon monoxide poisoning]

Firefighters responded to the carbon monoxide call at around 10:30 a.m. near the area of 75th Avenue and Thunderbird Boulevard.

According to Peoria Fire-Medical spokesman Tim Eiden, a vehicle was accidentally left running in the garage overnight. The family was suffering from the effects of the carbon monoxide exposure.

[RELATED: Carbon monoxide: The silent killer of hundreds of Americans]

The mother and her four children were all transported to the hospital in stable condition.

According to fire officials, a 5-year-old, who was home was transported to the hospital stable condition and was alert.

[RELATED: Family of 4 found dead in cabin from possible carbon monoxide poisoning west of Flagstaff]

Peoria Fire-Medical was dispatched to locate and evaluate the three other children.

It was later revealed that the three other children had left the house earlier in the morning.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.