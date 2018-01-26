Heat to pick up after cool Friday afternoon in Phoenix

The coolest afternoon for the next seven days is in the cards Friday as a trough tracks north of Arizona.

This system is dropping daytime highs back down to near normal levels but the cooldown will be short-lived as strong high pressure builds across the Great Basin starting Saturday.

Daytime highs will quickly jump 10 to 15 degrees above normal by Sunday. In fact, daytime highs for many communities across the state will reach record territory Sunday and Monday.

Another weak weather disturbance will gradually bring temperatures back down next Tuesday through Thursday but highs will remain warmer than normal for this time of the year.

No rain is expected for the next seven days, as the storm track remains to the north of Arizona.

In Metro Phoenix, look for a high of 68 degrees Friday with morning clouds and afternoon sunshine.

Temperatures dip to the mid-40s Saturday morning. Saturday afternoon will be sunny with a high of 75, with a high of 82 Sunday and 84 on Monday.

The current daytime record highs for Sunday and Monday are 83 degrees. Highs will remain in the low 80s Tuesday with the upper 70s Wednesday and Thursday.

The average high for this time of the year is 68 degrees.

Friday's sunrise is at 7:28 a.m and sunset is at 5:54 p.m.

Big warmup will be coming this weekend as high temps climb into the low 80s. Warmest day next Monday with Phoenix to hit 84! That would be a new record (old mark - 83). #azwx pic.twitter.com/uFhYSnBmUJ — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) January 26, 2018

