Bungalow, Colonial Revival homes among several showcased on historic Mesa tour

Tour admission is $20 and includes the visits to the historic homes and buildings, free admission to the Mesa Historical Museum and a souvenir book and map of the tour location. (Source: City of Mesa)

Included in the tour are special stops at the Sirrine House, Irving School and the Mesa Historical Museum on Main Street. (Source: City of Mesa)

Some of the architectural types featured include Bungalow, Colonial Revival and Ranch. (Source: City of Mesa)

The tour will take place on Saturday, Jan. 27 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (Source: City of Mesa)

Several types of architectures will be featured in the historic tour. (Source: City of Mesa)

The 18th annual Historic Home Tour in Mesa will be held on Saturday and it will showcase several architectural styles like Bungalow, Colonial Revival and Ranch.

The tour will take place Jan. 27 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and will feature dozens of homes in the West Second Street and Glenwood-Wilbur historic districts.

The architectural styles that will be represented include Bungalow, Colonial Revival, Spanish Colonial Revival, Tudor Revival, Mission Revival, Pueblo Revival and Ranch.

The oldest historic district in Mesa, West Second Street Historic District offers the most diverse architectural styles of any such district in the City.

The district was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1999 and is noted for its architectural merits and its historic association with the evolution of Mesa's most prominent families from the early 20th century.

Another Mesa historic district, Glenwood-Wilbur Historic District was placed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1999 as well. In this historic district, the Bungalow is the most prominent architectural style, which reflects the subdivision plats between 1919 and 1922, in the height of this style of architecture.

The Ranch style is the last style of architecture represented in the Glenwood-Wilbur Historic District. This style of house responded to the need for more housing following WWII.

Included in the tour are special stops at the Sirrine House, Irving School and the Mesa Historical Museum on Main Street.

Tour admission is $20 and includes the visits to the historic homes and buildings, free admission to the Mesa Historical Museum and a souvenir book and map of the tour location.

Tickets are available at www.valleyhistoryinc.com and are available to purchase the day of the tour beginning at 9:30 a.m. at the Sirrine House, 160 N. Center Street. All proceeds benefit the Mesa Historical Museum.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.