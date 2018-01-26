Public viewing, memorial service announced for Phoenix bishop Alexis Thomas

Officials with the Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church have announced a public viewing and a homegoing celebration for the late bishop Alexis Thomas.

A public viewing is planned at the church, located near 12th and Jefferson streets this Sunday afternoon from 4 p.m.-7 p.m.

While the "Homegoing Celebration" service will take place this Monday morning at the Phoenix Convention Center's South Hall in downtown Phoenix.

Doors will open at 8:30 a.m. and the service is set to begin at 10 a.m.

Meanwhile, another public viewing is scheduled from 9 a.m.-10 a.m.

Thomas died suddenly at the age of 50 back on January 18.

Under his leadership, the Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church grew from 250 to over 4,000 members, according to the church's website.

Thomas was also active in the Phoenix community, as he was the general chairman of the African American Christian Clergy Coalition and the co-founder of the African American Strategic Alliance Coalition.

The church said in a statement that they welcome the public's prayers and request that the privacy of Thomas' family is honored.

