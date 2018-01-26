Police: Pedestrian struck, killed on Phoenix street

By Shane DeGrote, Content Producer
Police said a pedestrian was struck and killed late Thursday night in Phoenix.
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -

The Phoenix Police Department was out investigating a fatal collision involving a pedestrian Thursday night.

According to police, a pedestrian was struck and killed near 19th and Dunlap avenues around 8:30 p.m.

The driver remained at the scene after the accident, said police.

A person was seen being detained at the scene, however, at this time it is unknown if it was the driver.

The intersection was restricted for several hours while officers and detectives investigated the accident.

No other information was made available.

