Police: Pedestrian struck, killed on Phoenix street

Police said a pedestrian was struck and killed late Thursday night in Phoenix. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

The Phoenix Police Department was out investigating a fatal collision involving a pedestrian Thursday night.

According to police, a pedestrian was struck and killed near 19th and Dunlap avenues around 8:30 p.m.

The driver remained at the scene after the accident, said police.

A person was seen being detained at the scene, however, at this time it is unknown if it was the driver.

The intersection was restricted for several hours while officers and detectives investigated the accident.

No other information was made available.

Stay tuned to Arizona's Family for the latest updates on this deadly collision.

Phoenix Police is investigating a fatal traffic collision at 19th Ave and Dunlap. Traffic is restricted in the area. #PhxTraffic pic.twitter.com/k9cL98K6em — Phoenix Police (@phoenixpolice) January 26, 2018

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.