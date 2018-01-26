Phoenix PD: Man killed after being pushed, stumbling onto street

Police said a pedestrian was struck and killed late Thursday night in Phoenix. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Tyrone Turner, 26, arrested after a man he pushed into the street was struck and killed by a vehicle. (Source: Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)

According to the Phoenix Police Department, a suspect is in jail after he pushed a man into a roadway where he was struck and killed Thursday night.

Officers responded to a collision involving a pedestrian near 19th and Dunlap avenues around 7 p.m.

Police said during their investigation, officers determined the victim, a 23-year-old male, and the suspect, 26-year-old Tyrone David Turner, were on the sidewalk "horseplaying."

Turner told police he pushed the 23-year-old, causing the victim to be struck by a vehicle after stumbling into the roadway.

Police said the victim was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

The driver remained at the scene after the accident.

Turner was booked into jail on one count of negligent homicide.

The intersection was restricted for several hours while officers and detectives investigated the accident.

Phoenix Police is investigating a fatal traffic collision at 19th Ave and Dunlap. Traffic is restricted in the area. #PhxTraffic pic.twitter.com/k9cL98K6em — Phoenix Police (@phoenixpolice) January 26, 2018

