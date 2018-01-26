Parker woman gets 25-year prison term in a 2016 murder case

A Parker woman has been sentenced to 25 years in federal prison for her role in a 2016 murder.

Prosecutors say 57-year-old Sharon Marie Clark previously pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and aiding and abetting.

A co-defendant in the case was sentenced to 25 years in prison last month.

Court records show Cynthia Williams' body was found in a canal on the Colorado River Indian Tribes' reservation.

The co-defendants were accused of taking Williams to Clark's apartment in Parker, zip-tying her wrists and ankles and putting duct tape over her mouth before beating her in March 2016.

Williams was wrapped in plastic and dumped in the canal.

Authorities determined the cause of death was asphyxia due to drowning.

Clark was arrested in November 2016 by the FBI and tribal police.

