Did DPS violate pursuit policy?

AZ Family obtained a leaked copy of the pursuit policy for DPS. We have tried for some time to get our hands on this document to compare it to the last rule book that was issued back in 2006.

DPS came under fire a year ago for their actions in a deadly high-speed pursuit on I-17 northbound. Army veteran Brad Moore, 29, stole a truck and was chased by DPS for miles before crashing over a cliff near Camp Verde. His family filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the state and police for the chase that they believed grossly violated pursuit policy and procedures.

We compared the old policy with the new and the language has changed dramatically. The old version from 2006 was more clear on the actions to end a pursuit with more definitive language used. In the latest version, its more broad in what a trooper can do during a pursuit.

The most blaring difference comes down to what should really constitute as ending a chase. The policy says "Sworn personnel shall terminate pursuits when the risk outweighs the need for immediate apprehension of the suspect."

This latest policy was in place during the 60-mile chase that ended in a nasty crash in a busy downtown intersection in Tempe. Some of the decisions a trooper must weigh in on include whether there is a danger to life or property, a necessity to immediately apprehend the suspect, is the suspect known? Also, "The location, terrain, population, traffic congestion, weather and the presence of intersections."

Well, the latest chase ended in a very busy intersection after troopers attempted to box the suspect in before he took off at a high rate of speed. The language is a bit different in the older policy. It states that a trooper must end the pursuit if, "The pursuit leaves a controlled access highway into a densely populated or congested environment and the only known offense is a traffic infraction, misdemeanor, or non felony, including felony flight."

It's not clear that DPS troopers followed the new or the old rules.

AZ Family also learned that DPS reached out to several local departments to help with the pursuit but were refused. Buckeye police said they declined to help but wouldn't say why.

Avondale Police said it didn't join the pursuit because it did not meet their pursuit policy that a suspect must pose a clear threat to the public.

