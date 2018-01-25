Bill to end child marriage in Arizona faces obstacles

Bill to end child marriage in Arizona faces obstaclesPosted: Updated:
Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>
-
Wild chase along Valley freeways ends in violent crash in Tempe
Wild chase along Valley freeways ends in violent crash in Tempe
A wild chase along Valley freeways Wednesday morning ended in a violent chase in Tempe. A suspect in a red car began speeding along the freeways just before 10 a.m.More >
A wild chase along Valley freeways Wednesday morning ended in a violent chase in Tempe. A suspect in a red car began speeding along the freeways just before 10 a.m.More >
UPDATE
Police: Father, 14-year-old daughter dead in apparent murder-suicide
Police: Father, 14-year-old daughter dead in apparent murder-suicide
Detective Nik Rasheta of the Mesa Police Department said it looks like the man shot the teen and then killed himselfMore >
Detective Nik Rasheta of the Mesa Police Department said it looks like the man shot the teen and then killed himselfMore >
Teen girl killed in Kentucky school shooting called her mom before she died
Teen girl killed in Kentucky school shooting called her mom before she died
A 15-year-old girl who was killed in the Marshall County High School shooting in Kentucky called her parents right before she died.More >
A 15-year-old girl who was killed in the Marshall County High School shooting in Kentucky called her parents right before she died.More >
Arizona woman shot in head during Las Vegas massacre to leave hospital after 'profound' recovery
Arizona woman shot in head during Las Vegas massacre to leave hospital after 'profound' recovery
"I will not quit on [my family] and I will not quit on myself," said the young Arizona mother who was shot in the head during the nation's deadliest mass shooting. Jovanna Calzadillas will be released from the hospital Thursday.More >
"I will not quit on [my family] and I will not quit on myself," said the young Arizona mother who was shot in the head during the nation's deadliest mass shooting. Jovanna Calzadillas will be released from the hospital Thursday.More >
Concerns over homeless camp in downtown Phoenix
Concerns over homeless camp in downtown Phoenix
Even after grabbing what they can, the homeless leave behind quite a mess in an area in downtown Phoenix and some business owners aren't happy.More >
Even after grabbing what they can, the homeless leave behind quite a mess in an area in downtown Phoenix and some business owners aren't happy.More >
The problem with Payson
The problem with Payson
Payson is one of the most beautiful spots in the state. In fact, geographically, it's right in the center, and that's why some call it the "heart of Arizona." But I regularly field phone calls and emails from people in Payson.More >
Payson is one of the most beautiful spots in the state. In fact, geographically, it's right in the center, and that's why some call it the "heart of Arizona." But I regularly field phone calls and emails from people in Payson.More >
Angry parents speak at Chandler school board meeting after racist video posted on social media
Angry parents speak at Chandler school board meeting after racist video posted on social media
A video from a party was posted on Snapchat where kids from Santan Junior High School in Chandler were singing along to a rap song that included the N-word and vulgar statements.More >
A video from a party was posted on Snapchat where kids from Santan Junior High School in Chandler were singing along to a rap song that included the N-word and vulgar statements.More >
Man with ‘sex chamber’ in van convicted of propositioning teen sisters
Man with ‘sex chamber’ in van convicted of propositioning teen sisters
A 34-year-old Maryland man is now a convicted sex offender after he asked two teen sisters to perform sex acts.More >
A 34-year-old Maryland man is now a convicted sex offender after he asked two teen sisters to perform sex acts.More >
Police: Woman's dismembered body found cooked on kitchen stove
Police: Woman's dismembered body found cooked on kitchen stove
Her ex-husband is suspected in what is being investigated as a "femicide," or the killing of a woman when the motive is directly related to the victim's gender.More >
Her ex-husband is suspected in what is being investigated as a "femicide," or the killing of a woman when the motive is directly related to the victim's gender.More >
Gilbert high school football player diagnosed with brain tumor
Gilbert high school football player diagnosed with brain tumor
A Gilbert teenager is feeling an incredible amount of support after just learning this week he has a brain tumor the size of a golf ball in the back of his head.More >
A Gilbert teenager is feeling an incredible amount of support after just learning this week he has a brain tumor the size of a golf ball in the back of his head.More >
911 call: 10-month-old baby in car seat left on hot stove, badly burned
911 call: 10-month-old baby in car seat left on hot stove, badly burned
A 10-month-old baby suffered second and third degree burns on her back and legs when her mother placed her car seat on a stove top, Addyston police said.More >
A 10-month-old baby suffered second and third degree burns on her back and legs when her mother placed her car seat on a stove top, Addyston police said.More >
Morgan Loew is an investigative reporter at CBS 5 News. His career has taken him to every corner of the state, lots of corners in the United States, and some far-flung corners of the globe.
Click to learn more about Morgan .
Morgan’s past assignments include covering the invasion of Iraq, human smuggling in Mexico, vigilantes on the border and Sheriff Arpaio in Maricopa County. His reports have appeared or been featured on CBS News, CNN, NBC News, MSNBC and NPR.
Morgan’s peers have recognized his work with 11 Rocky Mountain Emmy Awards , two regional Edward R. Murrow Awards for investigative reporting, an SPJ First Amendment Award and a commendation from the Humane Society of the United States. Last fall, Morgan was inducted into the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences Silver Circle, in recognition of 25 years of contribution to the television industry in Arizona.
Morgan is a graduate of the University of Arizona journalism school and Concord Law School. He is the president of the Arizona First Amendment Coalition and teaches media law and TV news reporting at ASU’s Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication.
When he’s not out looking for the next big news story, Morgan enjoys hiking, camping, cheering for the Arizona Wildcats and spending time with his family at their southern Arizona ranch.
Featured VideoMore>>
-
Phoenix-area fashion experts share secrets to shopping at Goodwill
Phoenix-area fashion experts share secrets to shopping at Goodwill
Some of the Valley's top fashion influencers share their tips and tricks for shopping at Goodwill!More >
Some of the Valley's top fashion influencers share their tips and tricks for shopping at Goodwill!More >
3 On Your Side
Tempe woman says her vehicle unexpectedly burst into flames
Tempe woman says her vehicle unexpectedly burst into flames
A Tempe family says their car unexpectedly caught fire and they want answers from the manufacturer. However, they say the car maker brushed them off. Fortunately, the family wasn't injured when their Kia Sorrento caught fire.More >
A Tempe family says their car unexpectedly caught fire and they want answers from the manufacturer. However, they say the car maker brushed them off. Fortunately, the family wasn't injured when their Kia Sorrento caught fire.More >
Did DPS violate pursuit policy?
Did DPS violate pursuit policy?
AZFamily obtained a leaked copy of the pursuit policy for DPS. We have tried for some time to get our hands on this document to compare it to the last rule book that was issued back in 2006.More >
AZFamily obtained a leaked copy of the pursuit policy for DPS. We have tried for some time to get our hands on this document to compare it to the last rule book that was issued back in 2006.More >
Detective: Neighbors heard ex-con kill mother, stepfather
Detective: Neighbors heard ex-con kill mother, stepfather
A convicted felon accused of serial killings in Arizona fatally shot his mother in the apartment they shared and then had an argument with his stepfather before killing him, a police detective testified Thursday.More >
A convicted felon accused of serial killings in Arizona fatally shot his mother in the apartment they shared and then had an argument with his stepfather before killing him, a police detective testified Thursday.More >
Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>
VIDEO: Wild chase came to a dramatic end in Tempe
VIDEO: Wild chase came to a dramatic end in Tempe
A chase that spanned 60 miles in the Phoenix area came to an end with a crash and investigators are trying to figure out why the suspect took off in the first place. (Wednesday, January 24, 2018)More >
VIDEO: DPS chase of suspect ends in Tempe crash
VIDEO: DPS chase of suspect ends in Tempe crash
A DPS chase of a suspect ended in a Tempe crash.More >
A DPS chase of a suspect ended in a Tempe crash.More >
VIDEO: AZ woman shot in head during Vegas massacre prepares to leave hospital
VIDEO: AZ woman shot in head during Vegas massacre prepares to leave hospital
An amazing recovery. An Arizona woman shot in the head during Vegas massacre prepares to leave the hospital.More >
An amazing recovery. An Arizona woman shot in the head during Vegas massacre prepares to leave the hospital.More >
VIDEO: Suspect in Wednesday's chase makes court appearance
VIDEO: Suspect in Wednesday's chase makes court appearance
The suspect in Wednesday's chase makes a court appearance.More >
The suspect in Wednesday's chase makes a court appearance.More >
VIDEO: Junior high students caught on camera saying slur in Chandler
VIDEO: Junior high students caught on camera saying slur in Chandler
Junior high students in Chandler were caught on a Snapchat video saying a slur. Story: http://bit.ly/2DzLQCiMore >
Junior high students in Chandler were caught on a Snapchat video saying a slur. Story: http://bit.ly/2DzLQCiMore >
VIDEO: Businesses frustrated with homeless camp in Phoenix
VIDEO: Businesses frustrated with homeless camp in Phoenix
A homeless camp has been created in downtown Phoenix and some businesses aren't happy about it and want the City to do something. (Wednesday, January 24, 2018)More >