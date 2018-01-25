High-speed chase & crash brings back tough memories for grieving parents

DPS did an internal review of last year's chase and cleared those involved of any wrongdoing. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

The parents of the man who died watched Wednesday's high-speed chase in disbelief as it happened on the one-year anniversary of their son's death.

The chase was all too real for Larry and Kim Moore who lost their only son Brad in a similar chase.

They had hoped Brad's death would change scenes like Wednesday's.

Larry and Kim woke up on Wednesday morning with heavy hearts but intent on honoring the memory of their son Brad.

"We went to the cemetery and we let off we set lose teal-colored balloons which were one of Brad's favorite colors," said Larry.

"As a mother, my only son, it's been rough. It's been a rough year," said Kim.

Imagine their shock when Wednesday's DPS police chase plastered all over the news turned their day of celebration into a déjà vu moment - causing them to relive the details of their son's death.

"It was just too surreal that one year later. You know and then the more I learned about it through the day I was like this is this is crazy," said Kim.

"It refreshed everything and all of the emotions, not all of the emotions but most of the emotions came back like this shouldn't have happened again like that," said Larry.

Just last week, the Moores filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the state and police for the near 100-mile chase that they believe grossly violated pursuit policy and procedures.

"One thing we had really hoped for was change so this, so things like this wouldn't happen again. And it just kind of, I felt really defeated," said Kim.

DPS did an internal review of last year's chase and cleared those involved of any wrongdoing - despite the fact that the pursuit was started by the second in command at DPS who was in his personal truck with no lights and no siren - a violation of state law.

