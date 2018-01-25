Chandler police investigating threat made toward high school

The Chandler Police Department is investigating a threat made toward Basha High School.

Police said a student said something in class that other students deemed as a possible threat, and posted on social media about it.

Investigators said they were able to identify the student who made the statement and determined that no viable threat was made.

Chandler police said they still plan to have additional officers near the school Friday.

The school sent this letter to parents:

Dear Basha Families, This letter is to let you know that late this afternoon students informed administration about a possible threat to our campus. We are working with the Chandler Police Department to investigate the situation. Please know that we take threats or even rumors of threats very seriously. We thank those individuals who came forward and notified us of the threat. We are aware of the social media posts regarding the situation and appreciate those members of the community who have sent them to us. We will be in further communication once we have more information to share.

