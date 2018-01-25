Docs: Babysitter abused baby for urinating on her in Scottsdale

A 21-year-old babysitter was arrested after police said she hit a 9-month-old boy for urinating on her.

Eva Bijou Bass was arrested on Jan. 18.

According to court documents, the victim's parents noticed bruising on the baby's buttocks and told police it wasn't them. The only other person who watched him was the babysitter, Bass.

When police interviewed her, she said she got frustrated when the boy urinated on her on Jan. 15 during a diaper change and he rolled over, court documents said. She then struck the victim, police said.

The victim had "considerable bruising," court paperwork said.

During a phone conversation with the victim's parents, Bass said she got frustrated but didn't mean to hurt the baby, court documents said.

Bass was arrested on one count of felony child abuse.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.